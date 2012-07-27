Gilbert Arenas Is Selling His Tricked Out House In DC For $3.5 Million

Gilbert Arenas left the Washington Wizards more than two years ago but he is just selling his awesome home in DC now for $3.5 million, according to the listing (via Deadspin).



Arenas’ house is stacked with amenities.

Inside, there are several giant aquariums filled with tropical fish, a movie room, a gym, and a large game room.

Outside, there is a grotto complete with a fire pit and a bar. And of course there’s a pool, with a slide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.