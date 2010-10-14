Gilbert Arenas Fakes Injury So A Teammate Could Get More Playing Time

Washington Wizards’ guard Gilbert Arenas faked an injury to get teammate Nick Young more playing time in last night’s preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.



Before the game, coach Flip Saunders told the media that Arenas was going to sit out because of a sore knee, but afterward the controversial Arenas told reporters he’s fine. He just wanted to get his frustrated teammate some minutes.

Young responded with 24 points in 31 minutes and led Washington to a 107-92 win.

