The Notorious Gilbert Arenas Finally Explains Why He Pulled A Gun On A Teammate

Photo: wiki commons

Gilbert Arenas is trying to revive himself in Memphis after a locker room gun incident derailed his career in 2009.He gave an interview to USA Today this morning in which he explained what happened when he brought a gun into the Washington Wizards locker room as part of an altercation with Javaris Crittenton.



Here’s what he says went down.

It all started when JaVale McGee beat Crittenton in a $1,100 card game on a plane. McGee had previously borrowed money from teammate Earl Boykins. So when Crittenton lost, he started yelling at McGee to repay Boykins.

Arenas says he stepped in and started yelling at Crittenton for yelling a McGee. Then things got weird:

“Someone said they were going to shoot me. So since I’m one of those guys who says, ‘I want to see this happen. I want to see you actually shoot me,’ that’s where that came from. I brought the four guns in and said (in a note), ‘Pick 1, so the day you want to shoot me let me know, I’ll be ready to get shot.’ That’s how.”

Court documents say both Crittenton and Arenas threatened to shoot each other during the initial fight. They both then brought guns to the locker room before the next game.

So basically, it’s all Javale McGee’s fault?

Read the entire USA Today story here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.