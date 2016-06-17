Yes, this wine is electric blue -- and it's coming to the US

Blue wine just hit Spain, and it will be on its way to other European countries and the U.S. soon, according to Eater.

The company behind the eye-catching beverage is Gik. It’s run by six Spanish entrepreneurs in their 20s who were fed up with how inaccessible wine culture was in their country.

So without any prior wine experience, they — along with the University of the Basque Country and the Basque Government’s food research department — decided to create a drink geared towards millennials and people who were not wine aficionados.

The wine is classified as a chilled, sweet, white wine, and is made from both red and white grapes, as well as a non-caloric sweetener. The grapes are sourced from vineyards a few hours south and north of Madrid. The drink’s electric blue colour comes from a grape skin pigment known as anthocyanin and indigo extracted from a plant.

The beverage’s ABV is right around the average for wine (11.5%), but it’s relatively inexpensive, at $11 per one 750 ml bottle.

Here’s how Gik describes their wine on its website:

Try to forget everything you know about wine. Try to unlearn the hundreds of protected wine designations of origin, the complex and demanding service standards and everything that sommelier said at a tasting course to which you were invited. Forget traditions and forget that we are speaking about the liquid which represents the blood of Christ at church.

