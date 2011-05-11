How To Make Some Extra Cash Just By Taking Photos Around Town With Your iPhone

Startup Gigwalk is a tool for businesses and consumers alike.



It’s a crowd-sourced service that helps businesses find out how they’re doing, and it’s an app that pays users to walk around and do the hard work.

Once you apply to be a Gigwalker, you’ll see a map full of tasks in the neighbourhood immediately around you. These tasks include things like:

Take a picture of a menu

Take a picture of an intersection or roadblock

Enter an establishment’s hours of operation

Write a review of something

Answer quick questions like: is this place still in business?

When you complete a gig, Gigwalk reviews your work and deposits money straight into your PayPalaccount. Piece of cake, right?

More types of gigs are coming, including audio recordings of noisy (or quiet) places, and videos of interiors of restaurants and bars.

Any company or individual can post “gigs” for Gigwalkers to complete, setting a price on each task. We can see this thing getting really big–there are so many online companies and services that need constantly up-to-date information about restaurants, roads (for traffic information), and more.

There are endless possibilities–one scenario we could imagine is posting a Gig for somebody in line in Korea for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy II. Without even being there, we can get pictures (for only a few dollars, most likely) taken by a real person at the event.

As you complete more and more “gigs,” you’ll accrue “street cred” which enables you to complete more lucrative gigs. Gig rates range from $3.00 to $90.00 for the biggest gigs.

For example, you might spend a while taking pictures of menus and patios at restaurants for a few bucks each, but you’ll soon work your way up to bigger gigs.

Gigwalk is rolling out across the country slowly, but will likely only pop up in more densely populated areas. It’s now available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami.

What is Gigwalk? from GigwalkTV on Vimeo.

