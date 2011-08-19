GigMaven, The Startup That Pairs Artists And Venues, Gets Acquired By ReverbNation

GigMaven, a three-year-old startup that hooks starving artists up with concert venues, has been acquired by ReverbNation for an undisclosed amount.



ReverbNation provides marketing, promotion and social media tools for nearly 2 million music artists.

“We had been talking to a couple of folks about how we could work together. Over time, the prospect of doing what we do at a much larger platform became very exciting,” GigMaven founder Howard Han tells us.

“I also was impressed by Reverb’s recent foray into the live music space (starting with their Facebook profiles for venues). I thought my team and I could add a lot of value to what they’re starting to do in the gig space. It just became really obvious that we are a natural fit.”

Han will join the ReverbNation team and help with business development and strategy.

