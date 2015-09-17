Breakout supermodel Gigi Hadid's father is the coolest dad on Instagram

As supermodel Gigi Hadid dominates New York Fashion Week, her fans are posting and re-posting photos of her all over Instagram.

Unlike other models, though, one of those Instagram-happy fans is her dad, Mohamed Hadid.

As it turns out, the property magnate is a pro at giving fans a look into his life as he attends parties with Snoop Dogg, hangs out with his five gorgeous kids, and even goes to Burning Man.

Keep reading to see Mohamed Hadid’s insane life, as told through his Instagram posts.

Gigi Hadid, below center, is the 20-year-old California bombshell who's currently dominating New York Fashion Week. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7ovAm2jCSI/embed/ Width: 800px A longtime friend of Kendall Jenner, she comes from a majorly LA family. Her mum (pictured below) is on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' her sister is also a model, and her stepdad, David Foster, is a music producer who has 16 Grammys. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/u0b4IxDCS-/embed/ Width: 800px Source But people might not realise her dad's a big deal, too. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/vrJqNIjCZT/embed/ Width: 800px Mohamed Hadid is a real estate dynamo. He buys and sells mega-valuable properties and and turns them into spaces like the one pictured below. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yl4ishlKWT/embed/ Width: 800px When he's not working, you might find him partying with French Montana and Diddy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3LLdRmlKUi/embed/ Width: 800px Or gazing at flowers from his kids in his gorgeous house. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4OAmxCFKTb/embed/ Width: 800px Or getting caught in sandstorms at Burning Man. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7S8SBLFKd3/embed/ Width: 800px Or sharing photos of his luxurious Bel Air mansion. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7ehWn6FKS2/embed/ Width: 800px But Mohamed's life wasn't always so over-the-top. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/47Sc2dFKdb/embed/ Width: 800px Mohamed Hadid was born in Palestine in the mid-20th century and moved to America for his father's job at age 14. Here he is with his family as a child. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2fwvfvFKUT/embed/ Width: 800px Source After dropping out of MIT, he ran a trendy nightclub in Greece in the '70s. Then, he got into the oil business for a bit before settling in real estate in the '80s. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2-cExCFKcX/embed/ Width: 800px Source Now, he's made a mint building mega-mansions in Los Angeles -- when he's not hanging out with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, like he is in this pic. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2KG1ojFKaQ/embed/ Width: 800px 'I build castles as homes, but I make sure they are warm,' he told Forbes of the $58-million Crescent Palace he developed in 2012. Here's a photo of his own house. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0xuY6NFKa7/embed/ Width: 800px Source He once beat Donald Trump to purchase a resort site in Aspen, Colorado, and also once purchased the Ritz-Carlton hotels in New York City and Washington, D.C. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0YwJQhlKaI/embed/ Width: 800px Source He has said his philosophy is to 'buy high and sell even higher.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0UQaTWlKah/embed/ Width: 800px Source He likes to incorporate hints of classic art in his properties, as seen in this movie theatre he designed. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zyhZz5lKZI/embed/ Width: 800px He has five kids -- Alana, Marielle, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar. Here he is with them years ago. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0-jIcbFKd4/embed/ Width: 800px Here's another family shot. When two of your five kids are models, the photo booths at family parties are pretty well-lit. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/14X6RHlKRM/embed/ Width: 800px He also has two grandkids thanks to his daughter Marielle. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/z5jiC5lKQd/embed/ Width: 800px Like any empty nester, he apparently misses having his kids around. In the caption of this photo, he jokingly tells his kids that the first one to call him will get a present. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3wH7OYlKcl/embed/ Width: 800px He posts tributes to his individual kids often. He captioned this photo, 'My gentle kids. The lovely loving gigi @gigihadid at LAX with here handsome brother. The ever elegant Anwar @anwarhadid' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4benMXFKdz/embed/ Width: 800px He's becoming something of a reality star, too, close with cast members of both 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'Shahs of Sunset.' Here he is with RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump, who he calls his 'best friend.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4s9yn7lKeQ/embed/ Width: 800px He's also close with Guess founder Paul Marciano. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4QyWCUlKf3/embed/ Width: 800px He's currently engaged to Shiva Safai, seen here with her at his son Anwar's birthday party. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4dlK5aFKSG/embed/ Width: 800px Maybe the Hadids will be the next big reality TV family. With over 370,000 Instagram followers, Mohamed might just have the fan base to make it. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7gybKVFKQi/embed/ Width: 800px

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.