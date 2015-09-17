Breakout supermodel Gigi Hadid's father is the coolest dad on Instagram

As supermodel Gigi Hadid dominates New York Fashion Week, her fans are posting and re-posting photos of her all over Instagram.
Unlike other models, though, one of those Instagram-happy fans is her dad, Mohamed Hadid.
As it turns out, the property magnate is a pro at giving fans a look into his life as he attends parties with Snoop Dogg, hangs out with his five gorgeous kids, and even goes to Burning Man.
Keep reading to see Mohamed Hadid’s insane life, as told through his Instagram posts.
Gigi Hadid, below center, is the 20-year-old California bombshell who's currently dominating New York Fashion Week.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/7ovAm2jCSI/embed/
Width: 800px
A longtime friend of Kendall Jenner, she comes from a majorly LA family. Her mum (pictured below) is on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' her sister is also a model, and her stepdad, David Foster, is a music producer who has 16 Grammys.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/vrJqNIjCZT/embed/
Width: 800px
Mohamed Hadid is a real estate dynamo. He buys and sells mega-valuable properties and and turns them into spaces like the one pictured below.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/yl4ishlKWT/embed/
Width: 800px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/3LLdRmlKUi/embed/
Width: 800px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4OAmxCFKTb/embed/
Width: 800px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/7S8SBLFKd3/embed/
Width: 800px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/7ehWn6FKS2/embed/
Width: 800px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/47Sc2dFKdb/embed/
Width: 800px
Mohamed Hadid was born in Palestine in the mid-20th century and moved to America for his father's job at age 14. Here he is with his family as a child.
After dropping out of MIT, he ran a trendy nightclub in Greece in the '70s. Then, he got into the oil business for a bit before settling in real estate in the '80s.
Now, he's made a mint building mega-mansions in Los Angeles -- when he's not hanging out with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, like he is in this pic.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/2KG1ojFKaQ/embed/
Width: 800px
'I build castles as homes, but I make sure they are warm,' he told Forbes of the $58-million Crescent Palace he developed in 2012. Here's a photo of his own house.
He once beat Donald Trump to purchase a resort site in Aspen, Colorado, and also once purchased the Ritz-Carlton hotels in New York City and Washington, D.C.
He likes to incorporate hints of classic art in his properties, as seen in this movie theatre he designed.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/zyhZz5lKZI/embed/
Width: 800px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/0-jIcbFKd4/embed/
Width: 800px
Here's another family shot. When two of your five kids are models, the photo booths at family parties are pretty well-lit.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/14X6RHlKRM/embed/
Width: 800px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/z5jiC5lKQd/embed/
Width: 800px
Like any empty nester, he apparently misses having his kids around. In the caption of this photo, he jokingly tells his kids that the first one to call him will get a present.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/3wH7OYlKcl/embed/
Width: 800px
He posts tributes to his individual kids often. He captioned this photo, 'My gentle kids. The lovely loving gigi @gigihadid at LAX with here handsome brother. The ever elegant Anwar @anwarhadid'
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4benMXFKdz/embed/
Width: 800px
He's becoming something of a reality star, too, close with cast members of both 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'Shahs of Sunset.' Here he is with RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump, who he calls his 'best friend.'
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4s9yn7lKeQ/embed/
Width: 800px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4QyWCUlKf3/embed/
Width: 800px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4dlK5aFKSG/embed/
Width: 800px
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.