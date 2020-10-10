Gigi Hadid shared an update from her 'first date night' with Zayn Malik away from their daughter

Dominique Charriau/WireImage Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, pictured here in 2016, have been dating on and off for five years.

Gigi Hadid gave fans a peek into hers and Zayn Malik’s new life as parents on Thursday.

The supermodel shared on her Instagram Story that she cooked dinner for “mum and dad’s first date night” after the recent birth of their daughter.

“She’s in the other room w Oma,” Hadid wrote, likely referring to her mother, “but miss her sm lol.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gigi Hadid gave fans a peek into hers and Zayn Malik’s new life as parents.

On Thursday, the supermodel posted a series of cooking updates on her Instagram Story, as she whipped up a recipe for browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.

“Highly recommend,” she wrote.

Shortly after, Hadid revealed the meal was meant for herself and Malik to share during “mum & dad’s first date night” since the birth of their daughter in September.

The 25-year-old added, in parenthesis: “she’s in the other room w Oma but miss her sm lol.”

gigihadid/Instagram Hadid shared updates about her cooking.

gigihadid/Instagram Hadid is adjusting to motherhood.

Hadid and Malik, who have been dating on and off since late 2015, announced the birth of their daughter on September 23.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” Hadid wrote on Instagram. “So in love.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.