It took real perseverance for model Gigi Hadid to land a spot in the Victoria's Secret runway show

Gigi Hadid rocked the Victoria’s Secret runway at their annual show, but getting there wasn’t easy.

Hadid’s mum, Yolanda Foster, revealed to the Daily Mail that Hadid was rejected twice. “She’s missed it twice, this was her third try and she pulled it off and got a spot that millions of beautiful women deserve as much as she does. That’s a part of the game though,” she said.

The 20-year-old model had to work for her wings, which many believe mark the pinnacle of a model’s career.

“She has worked really hard; this didn’t just fall into her lap,” Foster added.

Hadid’s reality star mum is proud of her daughter’s success, and said that she has watched Hadid’s audition tape “a hundred times.”

“I keep crying every time I see it, because her reaction was just so sweet!” Foster gushed. “It was probably one of the highlights of a mother’s life.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs December 8th at 10/9c on CBS.

