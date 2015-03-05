Here's why Gigi Hadid is the hottest model in the fashion industry right now

Gigi Hadid is only 19-years-old, but she’s already climbed her way to the top of the modelling industry.

But before she appeared on the cover of this month’sVogue Spain…

Or on this month’s Teen Vogue cover…

Or walked the runway for top designers at this weeks’ London Fashion Week…

Gigi was better known as Yolanda Foster’s aspiring model-daughter on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, is married to mega music producer David Foster.

Her biological father is Mohamed Hadid, areal estate entrepreneurwho is estimated to be worth around$US200 million.

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, is also an up-and-coming model.

But Gigi’s modelling career goes back further than her famous family. She began modelling for Guess at age two.

In 2011, Gigi signed with IMG Models and her career took off. By 2012, she was named the face of Guess.

And still often appears in the brand’s campaigns, posting this in January:

“Sneak peek, me n my custom denim! New @GUESS campaign coming out this month. Keep an eye out – so excited for you to see the new images as they’re released! Going on 15 years as a Guess Girl, this may be my favourite campaign yet! Thank you @paulmarciano for always supporting me and my career, so much love for you and the whole team.”

In 2014, Gigi made her New York Fashion Week debut walking the catwalk in the Desigual show in February.

“It was my debut. It was crazy; I got to walk with my idol Candice Swanepoel. She was in front of me in the lineup. It was just unbelievable,” she said at the time.

That same month, she appeared on the coveted cover of Carine Roitfeld’s “CR Fashion Book.”

“Gigi is a beautiful person on the outside and the inside too. She is a warm and kind-hearted soul,” fashion icon and editirix Roitfeld told The Daily. “When Stephen Gan introduced her to me, we jointly send her to see [photographer] Bruce Weber, we knew she was a star about to be born.”

Also in 2014, Gigi made herSports Illustrated swimsuit issue debutas a “rookie” model.

This year, she was one of 16 top models featured in the annual issue.

And she’s already BFF with her fellow SI models, like Lily Aldridge.

Last July, Gigi starred in a campaign for Tom Ford’s fragrance, Velvet Orchid.

She alsoappeared in adsfor Tom Ford’s eyewear campaign, alongside fellowHollywood offspring, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

In January, she was named the newest face of Maybelline, the number one cosmetics brand in the world, which counts models like Christy Turlington and Jourdan Dunn among other spokeswomen.

That same month, Gigi was named Model of the Year at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards.

Last month, Gigi and her 18-year-old popstar boyfriend, Cody Simpson, stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Previously, she starred in Simpson’s 2014 “Surfboard” music video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This month, Gigi graces THREE Vogue covers — Vogue’s Spanish issue and two different Teen Vogue covers.

Through it all, she’s kept her sense of humour.

Our day on set shooting @TeenVogue went a lot like this……. https://t.co/exrn7J0WAK @WaltonLeona

— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 5, 2015

And with 2.1 million Instagram followers, over 259,000 Twitter followers, and over 251,000 Facebook fans, looks like 19-year-old Gigi Hadid is just getting started.

NOW WATCH: This Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie could become the next Kate Upton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.