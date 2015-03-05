Here's why Gigi Hadid is the hottest model in the fashion industry right now

Aly Weisman

Gigi Hadid is only 19-years-old, but she’s already climbed her way to the top of the modelling industry.

Gigi Hadid paparazziJason Kempin/Getty Images

But before she appeared on the cover of this month’sVogue Spain

Gigi Hadid Vogue Espana coverVOGUE ESPANA

Or on this month’s Teen Vogue cover…

Gigi Hadid Teen VogueTeen Vogue

Or walked the runway for top designers at this weeks’ London Fashion Week…

Gigi Hadid modelFulvio De Filippi/Getty Images

Gigi was better known as Yolanda Foster’s aspiring model-daughter on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Gigi Hadid Yolanda Foster real housewivesBravo/’Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, is married to mega music producer David Foster.

Gigi Hadid David Foster Yolanda FosterAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Her biological father is Mohamed Hadid, areal estate entrepreneurwho is estimated to be worth around$US200 million.

 

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, is also an up-and-coming model.

Gigi Hadid Bella HadidMonica Schipper/Getty Images

But Gigi’s modelling career goes back further than her famous family. She began modelling for Guess at age two.

 

In 2011, Gigi signed with IMG Models and her career took off. By 2012, she was named the face of Guess.

Gigi Hadid GuessGuess

And still often appears in the brand’s campaigns, posting this in January:

“Sneak peek, me n my custom denim! New @GUESS campaign coming out this month. Keep an eye out – so excited for you to see the new images as they’re released! Going on 15 years as a Guess Girl, this may be my favourite campaign yet! Thank you @paulmarciano for always supporting me and my career, so much love for you and the whole team.”

In 2014, Gigi made her New York Fashion Week debut walking the catwalk in the Desigual show in February. 

“It was my debut. It was crazy; I got to walk with my idol Candice Swanepoel. She was in front of me in the lineup. It was just unbelievable,” she said at the time.

Gigi Hadid model runwayFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

That same month, she appeared on the coveted cover of Carine Roitfeld’s “CR Fashion Book.”

“Gigi is a beautiful person on the outside and the inside too. She is a warm and kind-hearted soul,” fashion icon and editirix Roitfeld told The Daily. “When Stephen Gan introduced her to me, we jointly send her to see [photographer] Bruce Weber, we knew she was a star about to be born.”

Gigi Hadid Carien Roitfeld CR Fashion BookBruce Weber/CR Fashion Book

Also in 2014, Gigi made herSports Illustrated swimsuit issue debutas a “rookie” model.

Gigi Hadid Sports IllustratedSports Illustrated

This year, she was one of 16 top models featured in the annual issue.

Gigi Hadid Sports IllustratedYu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

And she’s already BFF with her fellow SI models, like Lily Aldridge.

Gigi Hadid Lily AldridgeEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Last July, Gigi starred in a campaign for Tom Ford’s fragrance, Velvet Orchid.

Gigi Hadid Tom FordTom Ford Black Orchid

She alsoappeared in adsfor Tom Ford’s eyewear campaign, alongside fellowHollywood offspring, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Tom Ford Gigi Hadid Patrick SchwarzeneggerTom Ford

In January, she was named the newest face of Maybelline, the number one cosmetics brand in the world, which counts models like Christy Turlington and Jourdan Dunn among other spokeswomen.

Gigi Hadid maybellineMaybelline

That same month, Gigi was named Model of the Year at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards.

Gigi HadidFrederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Last month, Gigi and her 18-year-old popstar boyfriend, Cody Simpson, stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Gigi Hadid Cody SimpsonDanny Moloshok/Reuters

Previously, she starred in Simpson’s 2014 “Surfboard” music video.

 

 

This month, Gigi graces THREE Vogue covers  — Vogue’s Spanish issue and two different Teen Vogue covers.

Gigi Hadid teen vogueTeen Vogue

Through it all, she’s kept her sense of humour.

And with 2.1 million Instagram followers, over 259,000 Twitter followers, and over 251,000 Facebook fans, looks like 19-year-old Gigi Hadid is just getting started.

Gigi Hadid Instagraminstagram.com/gigihadid

