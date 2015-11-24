Gigi Hadid is being blackmailed by hackers who say they have her iCloud photos

Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to be targeted by hackers.

The 20-year-old model’s personal photos and videos were reportedly hacked through Apple’s iCloud, which was connected to her iPhone.

Now, the anonymous hackers are blackmailing Hadid, TMZ reports.

They are reportedly demanding she pay up in order to keep the material private, otherwise they will release it to the media.

Hadid has refused to give in.

Instead, the 20-year-old has the police and a private security firm trying to find the hackers.

