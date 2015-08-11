Here's how 20-year-old Gigi Hadid became the hottest model in the fashion industry

Gigi Hadid is only 20-years-old, but she’s already climbed her way to the top of the modelling industry.

Hadid’s success is due largely in part to her relatable social media presence and the connection she has with her fans.

“I have more than 4 million followers on Instagram. All the companies I work for want me to guarantee how much I’ll post for them, but I’m not going to force my career onto the people who follow me,” Hadid said earlier this month in a W magazine cover interview (she has gained over 1.2 million followers since the issue came out on August 3). “I refuse to do 40 Instagram posts about any campaign.”

Hadid embraces the business side of the modelling industry, and understands the importance of seamlessly moving between mass and class.

W magazine Hadid on the August cover of W magazine.

“I have always been aware of the business side of this industry. I’ve always seen it as a career that required work and planning,” she tells W magazine. “My Pirelli calendar is hanging on the wall of my friend’s frat house, and he doesn’t know anything about fashion. That balance is what leads to big campaigns outside of fashion. But I never want to choose one or the other. Both commercial and high fashion are what make my job so interesting.”

Hadid has had quite the year.

From being one of 16 top models featured in the annual swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated…

… to being named the newest face of Maybelline, the number one cosmetics brand in the world, which counts models likeChristy Turlington and Jourdan Dunn among other spokeswomen.

She walked countless runways.

And wasnamed Model of the Yearat the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards.

Starred in the “Bad Blood” music video alongside her bestie Taylor Swift.

And has appeared on many magazine covers.

After starting her career as a Guess model at age two…

… she is still modelling for the brand 18 years later.

But modelling is in Hadid’s blood.

Her mother, Yolanda Foster, was a succesful model in the 80s and rejoined the spotlight as a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Gigi entering the modelling world was an early storyline on the show.

Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, is married to mega music producerDavid Foster.



Her biological father is Mohamed Hadid, a real estate entrepreneur who is estimated to be worth around $US200 million.

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, is also a model.

In June, the two appeared on the cover of V magazine.

And while this year saw the break up of Gigi Hadid and singer Cody Simpson…

It has also seen the new relationship between Hadid and Joe Jonas, together dubbed “G.I. Joe.”

And judging by her Instagram account, it’s good to be Gigi Hadid.



















