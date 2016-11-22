People are outraged by Gigi Hadid's Melania Trump impression and calling it 'racist'

Gigi Hadid might not be known for her comedy chops, but she stepped up while hosting Sunday’s American Music Awards and did her own impression of Melania Trump, President-elect Donald Trump’s wife and the soon-to-be First Lady.

Gigi Hadid just did her "Melania Trump impression" #AMAs pic.twitter.com/AYJTMhvCCx — Jessica Goodman (@jessgood) November 21, 2016

The impression didn’t consist of much — just Hadid doing an accent (Melania Trump was born in Slovenia) and changing her facial expression, while saying she loves her “husband” President Barack Obama, a joke that hits on Melania Trump’s RNC speech that plagiarized from Michelle Obama’s remarks.

But Hadid faced an intense backlash online from people who thought the bit crossed a line. Here are some of the angry reactions to her comedy routine on Twitter:

I don’t understand why Gigi Hadid went in on Melania, was kinda random and was done without class. poke fun at Trump, not his wife ??

— li (@liamhulmes_) November 21, 2016

@GiGiHadid You have ZERO class!! How dare you “mock” Melania Trump when your own PARENTS are immigrants!! Talk about a hypocrite!

— Diana (@MaidsbytheShore) November 21, 2016

@GiGiHadid @JayPharoah @AMAs @ABCNetwork Had anyone made fun of Michelle like you did Melania, their careers would be over #Racist

— A Chic Named Larry (@NurseLiberty) November 21, 2016

Gigi Hadid showed the highest form of disrespect possible to the next first lady. Unforgivable! #AMAs

— Gary Moring (@GaryMolten) November 21, 2016

