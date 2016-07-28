Gigi Hadid confronts body shamers who call her 'too fat' and 'anorexic'

Gigi Hadid has always liked her body, and she’s not afraid of calling body shamers out.

The 21-year-old model landed her first American Vogue cover in August, where she appeared alongside Olympic gold medalist Ashton Eaton.

In a recent podcast with Helena Suric, Vogue bookings director, Hadid revealed how she handles negative comments.

As a model with a large social media following, Hadid has dealt with online bullies before. On one photo alone, she can be attacked for being curvier than some other models on the runway, but she has also been called anorexic.

“Everyone is affected by the pressures that come from being on social media, and we’re all human,” she said. “I’ll never say that it doesn’t affect me.”

In 2015, Hadid took to social media to confront body shaming. In a post she shared on Instagram, she said she was proud of herself and was going to continue working despite the negativity.

“If you don’t like it, don’t follow me, don’t watch me, cause I’m not going anywhere,” she wrote. “If I didn’t have the body I do, I wouldn’t have the career I do. I love that I can be sexy. I’m proud of it.”



She told Suric that she’s confident with herself and wants people to know that anyone is allowed to defend themselves against judgments made from people online.

“I never didn’t like my body,” she said. “I was very athletic, and I was proud of why my body was the way it was. … Your body is always changing, but I think you accept your body, you do everything you can to be healthy and do what makes you feel good and feel happy.”

