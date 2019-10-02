Watch an extremely calm Gigi Hadid escort a woman who crashed the Chanel spring fashion show off the runway

Getty Gigi Hadid confronted a woman who crashed the Chanel spring 2020 fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

A video shows the crasher, identified as the YouTube personality Marie Benoliel, jumping up onto the runway to walk in the finale.

As the models congregated to take a final photo, Hadid went up to Benoliel and calmly walked her off the stage.

Gigi Hadid calmly saved the day after a woman crashed the runway of the Chanel spring 2020 fashion show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais in Paris.

The crasher, later identified as the YouTube personality Marie Benoliel, jumped up on the catwalk, inserting herself into the long lines of models walking in the show’s finale, WWD reported.

As the models gathered to take a final photo, Hadid, 24, confronted the crasher, who was dressed in a houndstooth skirt suit, and walked her backstage.

Benoliel, perhaps better known as Marie S’Infiltre, has pulled this stunt before. The 28-year-old also crashed the runway at the lingerie company Etam’s show last week and posted about it on her YouTube channel, which has 227,000 subscribers.

Benoliel, a comedian, has a one-woman show at a theatre in Paris, according to WWD.

