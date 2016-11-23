Gigi Hadid: 'I apologise' to anyone offended by the Melania Trump impression

Though her comedic impression of future First Lady Melania Trump was meant in “good humour,” Gigi Hadid has recognised the backlash she faced for it online.

Hadid, a model, cohosted the American Music Awards on Sunday, where she did the impression, changing her voice and facial expression and referring to her “husband” as President Barack Obama. The moment sparked outrage online, with some even calling it racist.

On Monday night, Hadid posted a photo of a handwritten note to her Twitter, explaining that while she had no “bad intent,” she apologizes to “anyone that I offended.” Here are her full words:

“I was honored to host the AMAs last night and to work with some of the most respected writers in the business. I removed or changed anything in the script that I felt took the joke too far, and whether or not you choose to see it, what remained was done in good humour and with no bad intent. I too have been the center of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions and was able to find the humour in it. I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run. I apologise to anyone that I offended and have only the best wishes for our country.”

