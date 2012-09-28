Hong Kong Property Magnate's Daughter Says She's 'Touched' By Her Father's $65 Million Marriage Reward

Gigi Chao has been getting a lot of attention in the last few days.



Earlier this week her father, Hong Kong property magnate Cecil Chao Sze-tsung announced the HK$500 million ($65 million) reward for any man that could marry his daughter — despite the fact that she is already married to a woman.

Cecil’s offer went viral, and Gigi was soon deluged with offers. Within hours of the story hitting newstands she wrote on her Facebook wall:

She currently has almost 10,000 “subscribers” on Facebook, indicating that almost 10,000 men (and women) have tried to add her as a friend.

Gigi doesn’t seem to mind however. In an interview with the Telegraph, she explains how she is “touched” by the “marriage bounty” offered by her father.

WATCH:



