GigaOM Starts $80/Year Subscription Service

GigaOM, the tech blog network founded by Om Malik, is starting a subscription news and research service.

For $80 per year — much cheaper than competing research services — subscribers will get access to research reports, weekly updates, and “curated” links for the green IT, infrastructure, “connected consumer,” and mobile industries.

Expect to see more of this from similar companies, such as TechCrunch, as blog networks look beyond advertising and conferences for revenue.

Here’s why: Suppose GigaOM Pro gets just 5,000 subscribers. That’s $400,000 in annual revenue — which might otherwise require 20 million Web pageviews to generate (assuming a $20 eCPM, or effective cost per 1,000 impressions).

