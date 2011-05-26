GigaOm Raises $6 Million From Reed Elsevier

— the London-based venture arm of Reed Elsevier, one of the largest publishing companies — is leading a $6 million investment in the parent company behind GigaOM, GigaOM.tv, GigaOM Events and GigaOM Pro. Current investors in the company, Alloy Ventures and True Ventures, are participating in this new round of funding. REV General Partner Kevin Brown is going to join the board of our company, joining me, our CEO Paul Walborsky, Alloy Ventures’ Ammar Hanafi and True Ventures’ Jon Callaghan.



