GigaOm Is On The Block

GigaOm, the blog network that’s become a successful research company, is on the block, say a couple insiders.



One insider told us that the company is flirting with Bloomberg and Dow Jones.

Another said: “Frankly, GigaOM [has] always been on the block and in talks with somebody. Mostly low-level, not even-close-to-being-acquired talks. In other words, I’ll believe it when I see someone pull the trigger.”

GigaOm recently acquired PaidContent, another early days tech/media blog, and a third source, a close observer of the company, expressed surprise that it would turn around and sell itself so soon.

We asked GigaOm founder Om Malik about all this and he did not return our email.

