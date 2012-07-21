This Is What You Get When You Mix Open Bars, Celebrities, Tech Executives And Astrophysicists

Alyson Shontell
Photo: Bill Farrell Agency via Brew PR

Gizmodo, io9 and Brew PR threw a big tech bash last night at New York’s American Museum of Natural History.It was cohosted by Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley, Gawker founder Nick Denton and American Museum of Natural History president, Ellen Futter. There was also a fireside chat with astrophysicist and Hayden Planetarium Director, Neil deGrasse Tyson.

All guests were asked to wear cocktail attire which stumped at least half of the tech crowd. But between the agenda, multi-floor open bar and the guests, Gizmodo threw quite the soiree.

Guests included All Things D’s Kara Swisher, GroupMe co-founder Steve Martocci, Kickstarter’s Perry Chen, and Gilt Groupe’s Kevin Ryan. Gossip Girl actor Matthew Settle was also in attendance.

The event was held in the Rose centre for Earth and Space at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan.

It took place in the planetarium and on its surrounding floors.

Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley cohosted the event. He's here with Tim Vetter and Thor Ernstsson.

Charles Bolden, the Administrator of NASA, posed with Alexis Walker (left) and the museum's president, Ellen Futter.

Crowley, Futter and Denton with New York's deputy mayor, Robert Steel.

Before the planetarium show began, hundreds of guests mingled in the waiting room with an open bar and snacks.

General Assembly cofounder Matt Brimer mingled with Niamh Hughes and TV personality Max Lugavere.

Here's GroupMe co-founder Steve Martocci, Brimer, Gilt Groupe CEO Kevin Ryan, Quantcast CEO Konrad Feldman and Warby Parker cofounder Dave Gilboa

Around 8:00 PM, all guests were ushered into the planetarium for a virtual tour of the galaxy.

Here's the earth on the ceiling of the planetarium. The picture was one day old and taken by satellites.

After the show, guests were led downstairs for another happy hour.

A string quartet serenaded guests.

We hung out with WSJ's Monika Vosough, Brew PR's Dorothy Jean, Bloomberg's Sarah Frier and Laura Barganier.

Shelby.tv's Reece Pacheco posed with Brew founder Brooke Hammerling and Gossip Girl star Matthew Settle

TechStars NY alumni Alex Godin and Vipin Goyal caught up.

Then everyone was ushered towards the stage to hear io9 Editor-in-Chief Annalee Newitz interview astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Chelsa Skees, Dennis Crowley and Courtney Lewis had a front row seat to Tyson's talk.

After, everyone was led upstairs for another cocktail reception.

There was an open bar outside. Guests could also roam the museum floor.

NYT's Jenna Wortham, Gizmodo's Leslie Horn, Tumblr's Rachel Webber and Skees caught up.

So did CNN's Deborah Brunswick, Laurie Segall and Business Insider's Steve Kovach.

4Chan's Chris Poole was there

Thanks for a great night, Gizmodo!

