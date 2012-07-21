This Is What You Get When You Mix Open Bars, Celebrities, Tech Executives And Astrophysicists

Photo: Bill Farrell Agency via Brew PR

Gizmodo, io9 and Brew PR threw a big tech bash last night at New York’s American Museum of Natural History.It was cohosted by Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley, Gawker founder Nick Denton and American Museum of Natural History president, Ellen Futter. There was also a fireside chat with astrophysicist and Hayden Planetarium Director, Neil deGrasse Tyson.



All guests were asked to wear cocktail attire which stumped at least half of the tech crowd. But between the agenda, multi-floor open bar and the guests, Gizmodo threw quite the soiree.

Guests included All Things D’s Kara Swisher, GroupMe co-founder Steve Martocci, Kickstarter’s Perry Chen, and Gilt Groupe’s Kevin Ryan. Gossip Girl actor Matthew Settle was also in attendance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.