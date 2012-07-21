This Is What You Get When You Mix Open Bars, Celebrities, Tech Executives And Astrophysicists

Photo: Bill Farrell Agency via Brew PR
Gizmodo, io9 and Brew PR threw a big tech bash last night at New York’s American Museum of Natural History.It was cohosted by Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley, Gawker founder Nick Denton and American Museum of Natural History president, Ellen Futter. There was also a fireside chat with astrophysicist and Hayden Planetarium Director, Neil deGrasse Tyson.
All guests were asked to wear cocktail attire which stumped at least half of the tech crowd. But between the agenda, multi-floor open bar and the guests, Gizmodo threw quite the soiree.
Guests included All Things D’s Kara Swisher, GroupMe co-founder Steve Martocci, Kickstarter’s Perry Chen, and Gilt Groupe’s Kevin Ryan. Gossip Girl actor Matthew Settle was also in attendance.
The event was held in the Rose centre for Earth and Space at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan.
Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley cohosted the event. He's here with Tim Vetter and Thor Ernstsson.
Charles Bolden, the Administrator of NASA, posed with Alexis Walker (left) and the museum's president, Ellen Futter.
Before the planetarium show began, hundreds of guests mingled in the waiting room with an open bar and snacks.
Here's GroupMe co-founder Steve Martocci, Brimer, Gilt Groupe CEO Kevin Ryan, Quantcast CEO Konrad Feldman and Warby Parker cofounder Dave Gilboa
Here's the earth on the ceiling of the planetarium. The picture was one day old and taken by satellites.
We hung out with WSJ's Monika Vosough, Brew PR's Dorothy Jean, Bloomberg's Sarah Frier and Laura Barganier.
Shelby.tv's Reece Pacheco posed with Brew founder Brooke Hammerling and Gossip Girl star Matthew Settle
Then everyone was ushered towards the stage to hear io9 Editor-in-Chief Annalee Newitz interview astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.