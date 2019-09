GigaOm is jilting ad-network giant Federated Media for an ad-sales deal with tech publishing behemoth IDG, a source close to the situation tells us.



IDG is making a major push to represent high-profile tech sites, and it appears the company has succeeded in wooing one of Federated’s big clients away.

