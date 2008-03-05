GigaOm Ditches WordPress For Drupal On New Site

“Giga” Om Malik launched his latest blog today — OStatic, aimed at the ‘freetard’ set, focusing on open-source software.



Also new for Om: He’s using Drupal, an open-source publishing platform, to power the site. That means — for this site, at least — he’s ditching Automattic’s commercial WordPress.com software and hosting service, which powers his other sites like GigaOM, NewTeeVee, and Earth2Tech.

Why? It’s probably not a philosophical move — WordPress’s blogging software is also open-source. We imagine it’s mostly for features — OSstatic will feature an open-source software directory and Q&A section, stuff that’s easier to do on Drupal than WordPress.

