GigaOm Crew To Invade New York, Needs Movies

Om Malik is bringing his NewTeeVee Pier Screenings to New York on Sept. 24 and is looking for help picking six short films. The theme: “love stories.” Liz Gannes writes: “Have you made a movie about a crush, a friend, a lover, a favourite food, a favourite place, or anything else you love? If it’s under five minutes, and you own the rights to it, submit it.” Instructions at NewTeeVee and free tickets at Eventbrite.
