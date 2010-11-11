GigaOM Conference Evacuated After Fire Alarm!

GigaOM’s NewTeeVee Live conference was just evacuated — just minutes after it started — because of a fire alarm. (Which was surreal to see on the live video stream.) Here’s the empty stage. People are now walking around the room, so it doesn’t look like there was an actual fire.



The evacuation came right after we saw Om Malik tweet that Hulu CEO Jason Kilar was “all set to drop some major news!” Did a Hulu detractor pull the fire alarm and dash out?

