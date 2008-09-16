GigaOM Acq-hires Another Blog, Takes Aim At Apple (AAPL)

“Giga” Om Malik’s GigaOmniMedia continues its mini-rollup of small tech sites: This morning, Malik announced that his company has acquired TheAppleBlog, a… blog about Apple (AAPL). Founder Josh Pigford will continue to run the blog from Denver, while the GigaOmniMedia parent company handles sales and operations.



Why buy instead of build? Malik recently joined True Ventures as a partner, so with less time, he’ll need someone to file more copy. And TheAppleBlog comes with a built-in audience: Compete says it attracted 83,000 U.S. uniques in August, up 120% year-over-year, and the site boasts 24,000 RSS subscribers.

TheAppleBlog becomes the seventh site in Malik’s network, ranging from the GigaOM flagship (general tech, telecom) to NewTeeVee (Web video) to OStatic (open source). Om recently acquired jkOnTheRun, a site focusing on mobile technology; earlier this year, he shuttered another site, “FoundRead,” and turned it into a GigaOM column.

