A good endorsement of the Greek bailout: A huge rally in Greek debt.



Check out the collapse in yields of 2-year debt, from a yield of just under 34% yesterday to about 26% today.

Of course, we saw a similar move in the Spring of 2010, the last time Greece got bailed out.

