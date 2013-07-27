There's A Gigantic Blue Rooster In London's Trafalgar Square

A 15-foot blue rooster was unveiled in central London’s Trafalgar Square today.



Rising up amid the serious military monuments and statues of British heroes, the playful statue is by German artist Katharina Fritsch and is appropriately titled “Hahn/Cock.”

The rooster currently perches on the vacant “Fourth Plinth” — which has been the location of a series of artworks lately — and should probably just stay there forever.

