A UK company is launching broadband internet that is 230 times faster than the average -- but it costs £399 a month

Gigaclear, a company that offers fast broadband connections, is trialing a 5GB per second package for some customers in Oxfordshire.

The average UK broadband speed, according to Ofcom, is around 22MB per second. This means that Gigaclear’s connection is 227 times faster for downloads and around 1,000 times faster for uploads.

Superfast broadband comes at a cost, however. Gigaclear’s 5GB per second option costs £399 a month for regular users and £1,500 for businesses. The company is starting with a small group of home owners as a trial and may, if the results are positive, expand elsewhere.

Gigaclear already operates a small fibre-to-the-home broadband option for around 10,000 customers in specific areas, which likely doesn’t include where you live.

Matthew Hare, the chief executive of Gigaclear, said in a blog post that “we’re offering customers the chance to access absolutely phenomenal broadband speeds … This is a premium service that gives the fastest Internet speeds in the country to those of our customers who want the best connection.”

Google offers its Fibre service in America which offers download speeds of around 1GB per second.

