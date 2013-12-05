16 Extravagant Gifts You Can't Wrap

What do you give the person who has everything? A life changing experience, of course.

To help you think outside the box this holiday season, we’ve compiled a list of gifts you can’t wrap, ranging from the practical — like buying someone a professional apartment cleaning — to the extravagant — like booking a seat on Virgin Galactic’s first commercial space flight for a cool $US250,000.

We also looked for some of the best adventures you can get around the globe, like swimming with the dolphins in the Bahamas or climbing to the top of the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia. They’re listed here in increasing order of extravagance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.