11 gifts women REALLY want for the holidays

soft_light / Shutterstock, Samantha Lee Lots of working women just want to go on vacation.

It can be tough to pick out gifts for the women in your life. Whether you’re buying for your wife, girlfriend, sister, or mum, the pressure can be immense.

Lucky for you, we’re here to help. We asked the women of Business Insider what they really wanted for the holidays, then found the best place to buy them.

If you have a special lady to buy a gift for this year, take advantage of our free advice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.