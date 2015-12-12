11 gifts women REALLY want for the holidays

It can be tough to pick out gifts for the women in your life. Whether you’re buying for your wife, girlfriend, sister, or mum, the pressure can be immense.
Lucky for you, we’re here to help. We asked the women of Business Insider what they really wanted for the holidays, then found the best place to buy them.
If you have a special lady to buy a gift for this year, take advantage of our free advice.
Frequent shoppers will love the convenience of a Prime membership.
'I already order on Amazon a ton, so I want it mostly for the faster, cheaper shipping,' one BI reporter told us. 'But I'm also looking forward to all the movies and TV shows available on the streaming service.'
Price: $99
A high-end, stylish gym bag is an essential she probably wants, but wouldn't want to splurge on herself.
One BI staffer has her eye on the neoprene and leather gym bags from New York City- and Southampton-based boutique Bandier.
Price: $240
The Cartier Love Bracelet, a shackle-like bracelet that comes in yellow, pink, or white gold, has been popular among socialites and trendsetters since the '70s. It's definitely a statement piece -- but it's not cheap. The price varies depending on the style and the number of diamonds, but be ready to drop at least $1,600 on this one.
'I've wanted one for years and years. I'm not sure if I can say that it will make my life better, but I love jewellery, especially jewellery with a story and meaning,' a BI staffer told us.
Several BI staffers said they love to travel, but they'd love it even more if someone planned it all for them.
'I'm a big believer in experiences over stuff, so for me the best gift of all would be the gift of travel,' one coworker told us.
'It would be a wonderful surprise!' another said.
Australia, London, Estonia, Antarctica, and the Caribbean are just a few of the destinations on their wish lists.
Once she makes it on vacation, she'll need the right equipment to capture all of her experiences.
This Nikon DSLR is a huge upgrade from her iPhone or point-and-shoot camera.
Price: $499.99
The right bag makes a quick weekend getaway much easier to achieve.
One BI staffer is wishing for this monogrammed duffel from Barrington. Herschel
also makes a number of high-quality duffel bags at a variety of price points.
Price: $245
The woman in your life could use a day off, so why not send her to the spa?
For New Yorkers, Aire Ancient Baths in Tribeca and Great Jones Spa in NoHo are both great options.
Price: Treatments at Aire Ancient Baths range from $77 to $589; Treatments at Great Jones Spa range from $25 to $300
'I REALLY want a knife sharpener -- and not one of those lame metal sticks. Like a sweet, Japanese whetstone or something.'
Chances are you've seen the S'well stainless steel water bottle in the wild -- they come in all kinds of colours and are incredibly popular. Their main selling point is their ability to keep liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 12.
'I just love the gorgeous colours and designs,' one BI staffer told us.
They're also much better for the environment than your typical plastic water bottle.
Price: $69
More than anything else, the BI staffers we polled want to be gifted an experience.
'The best gifts I've ever received have usually been tickets to a play or concert, or a well-planned day of adventure,' one BI reporter told us. 'Activities for two are great for bonding, and fun for both parties!'
Another staffer added: 'Things like dinner out, spa or massage, even a trip out of town. Everyone has so much stuff already in this country sometimes finding a physical gift is hard, people buy what they value themselves, so often!'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.