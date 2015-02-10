20 gifts women actually want for Valentine's Day

If you’re hoping to stray from the typical flowers and perfume for Valentine’s Day this year but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered.
We asked coworkers and friends what they’re truly hoping for this year, from the practical to the extravagant. Whether you’re getting her a special keepsake or creating unforgettable memories, we’ve rounded up gifts your sweetheart will actually appreciate.
For many couples, dinner and a movie is typical first date fodder. Relive the beginning of your relationship with a throwback to those early moments by buying her a poster from the first movie you saw together or a copy of the soundtrack.
These minimalist prints from Redbubble are playful without feeling like they belong in a college dorm room.
Buy it: $US12 - $US20
Sure to keep her laughing for days, Amy Poehler's recent memoir, 'Yes Please,' is a must-read for every woman.
Been there, done that? Tina Fey, Lena Dunham, and Mindy Kaling all have autobiographies she's sure to love as well.
Buy it: $US18 on Amazon
Few things are more satisfying than a warm bath after a long day. And with one of Lush's curated gift boxes, which contain everything from their signature bath bombs to massage bars to scented shower gel, your Valentine will find everything she needs to unwind.
Step up your candy game with M&Ms tailored especially for your sweetheart. You can customise the colours and add a special message, such as the names of places you've visited together or your pet names for each other.
Cheesy, yes, but also a cute way to show her how much you care.
Buy it: Gift boxes starting at $US30
Sometimes the simplest jewelry makes the biggest impact. From 'fearless' to 'hope' to 'courage,' a sleek necklace from Speakable will allow your sweetie to proudly wear her words.
You can also opt for a custom nameplate -- 'taken' or 'loved,' perhaps?
Buy it: Starting at $US30
Surprise your sweetheart with an immaculate home, without either of you having to lift a finger. After all, there's no greater feeling than coming home to a spotless apartment.
If you're in New York, try Handy, a website that lets you book a professional to clean -- or put together furniture or paint your living room -- at a moment's notice.
If your sweetheart has a bolder style, pick out jewelry that demands to be noticed. Think bright colours, daring shapes, and chunky designs.
We're fans of BaubleBar -- these colourful earrings add instant sparkle to any outfit.
Buy it: $US32 at BaubleBar
Take a break from flowers and buy her a bonsai tree. Not only do they live for ages, but they also represent the traditions of truth, goodness, and beauty.
Bonus points if you get it delivered to her office as a workday surprise.
Buy it: Starting from $US40
Even if you can't afford a pair of killer Louboutin heels, your sweetheart can still show off their signature red with this branded nail polish.
Inspired by the point of a stiletto, the bottle itself is enough to turn heads.
Buy it: $US50 at Sephora
Give her an extra layer of warmth this winter with a comfy cashmere scarf.
Nothing beats the coziness of snuggling up to a boyfriend, but a little piece of luxury isn't a bad substitute in the meantime.
Buy it: $US58 at Nordstrom
Every candle lover has lusted after votives from Diptyque at one time or another. Spoil your sweetheart with a luxurious scent that's as trendy as it is fragrant -- it's something she likely wouldn't purchase for herself.
Buy it: Starting at $US60
Whether your Valentine loves to cook or just enjoys a good smoothie, she'll appreciate a quality blender. This Magic Bullet doubles as a food processor, and prepares food into single-serving mugs.
You can also give this practical gift a romantic twist by surprising her with a night of fun frozen cocktails. Margaritas, anyone?
Buy it: $US67 on Amazon
Perfect for the girl who's always on the go, a charging case will keep her phone from ever running out of juice.
Mophie's 'juice packs' are available for almost all smartphones and deliver up to 130% extra battery power.
Buy it: $US79 - $US119
Turn any moment into a keepsake with a modern version of the once-ubiquitous Polaroid camera.
This mini version from Fujifilm is easy to use, instantly spits out prints, and is small enough to take anywhere, from a romantic dinner date to an adventurous vacation.
Buy it: $US100 at Urban Outfitters
Cozy enough to wear around the house, yet durable enough to keep on for a quick errand, these Alena slippers from Ugg will keep her feet warm wherever she goes. She'll be thanking you until spring.
Buy it: $US120 at Ugg Australia
For the significant other who's both stylish and practical, this Madewell carryall is the perfect everyday bag. Add a personal touch by getting it monogrammed with her initials.
Buy it: $US168 at Madewell
Help your outdoorsy Valentine stay hydrated throughout all her hiking, biking, or climbing adventures.
A classic Camelbak hydration pack makes remembering to drink water easy and convenient, and has space to hold all her other essentials.
Buy it: Starting at $US98 on Amazon
What's even better than enjoying a home cooked meal together? One that takes minimal effort to prepare.
With an at-home fondue kit, all you have to do is add cheese (or chocolate!) and start dipping. Skip the hours of prep work and savour an indulgent night together.
Buy it: $US48 on Amazon
Trust us -- you can never go wrong with a classic purse like this quilted bag from Chanel.
Though it's definitely a splurge, a signature handbag is something she'll use for decades to come.
Buy it: $US4,400
