20 gifts women actually want for Valentine's Day

If you’re hoping to stray from the typical flowers and perfume for Valentine’s Day this year but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered.

We asked coworkers and friends what they’re truly hoping for this year, from the practical to the extravagant. Whether you’re getting her a special keepsake or creating unforgettable memories, we’ve rounded up gifts your sweetheart will actually appreciate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.