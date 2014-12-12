22 Great Gifts To Buy For Your Employees

‘Tis the season for gift giving…and stressing out over what to get for your employees.
We know that shopping for people in the office can be difficult, so we’ve put together a list of 22 great gifts for bosses to get their employees.
If you have an employee who always works with headphones on, they might appreciate a subscription to Spotify Premium.
The service, which Spotify sells in 1, 3, 6, and 12-month subscriptions, allows people to stream music from most popular artists on their mobile phones and without interruption from advertisers.
Price: $US10.00 per month
If your employee nurses the same cup of coffee for hours at a time, they'll love the Mr. Coffee mug warmer.
This heating device keeps beverages, and even soups, warm, so you never have to drink a lukewarm cup of coffee again.
Price: $US9.99
The stylish pencils remind employees to 'be silly' and 'be smart.' It's a cute message on a very practical gift.
Price: $US12.00
A good bottle of wine doesn't have to break the bank. Here are 11 wines that make great gifts for $US16 or less.
Price: Varies, but you can get a great bottle from $US10
Help out your employee who brings lunch from home every day by buying them the Magic Cook Lunch Box.
The product, featured in an episode of the ABC reality show 'Shark Tank,' uses a heating pad and water to reheat food without using a microwave.
Price: $US34.99
The globe comes with pushpins your employee can use to mark all the places they have been.
Price: $US129.00
Help your employee stay organised and have a little fun with Uncommon Goods' bubble wrap calendar.
The calendar lets people check off each day by popping a plastic bubble.
Price: $US25.00
You can make them yourselves, or get them from the excellent Momofuku Milk Bar. We'd also recommend MacarOn Café's holiday box of macarons.
Price: The cost of ingredients for homemade cookies; $US12.00 for Momofuku Milk Bar's assorted cookie tin; and $US39.00 for MacarOn Café's holiday box.
If you have an athletic employee, they might enjoy running with a pair of 180s ear warmers that double as headphones. This way, they can listen to music without their ears turning pink. It's also great for anyone who walks to work.
Price: $US41.70
Group activities like 'Escape The Room' have recently been popping up all over the country, forcing groups to work together toward a common goal.
Business Insider's Strategy team had a great time at 'Trapped in a Room with a Zombie,' where we tried (and failed) to solve a real-life puzzle to escape from a terrifying 'zombie.'
Price: $US28
The game works by counting down a list of trivia clues before people have to guess the right answer.
Price: $US18
If you want to splurge, you can buy your employee and a companion dinner and a movie with Pleasant Surprises' gift box. The package comes with pasta, marinara sauce, snacks, and two passes to any AMC theatre.
Price of AMC Theatres gift card: However much you'd like to spend
Price of Pleasant Surprises gift box: $US109.99
We recommend a stylish mason jar -- and that you spend a little extra money to fill it with candy to get them started.
Price: $US8.42 (plus the price of candy)
The machine is a small oven that will allow your team member to feed their pooch fresh, organic, and delicious treats.
Price: $US29.99
Made from organic ingredients, the mix combines with a shot of bourbon for a sweet, citrusy, delicious drink.
Price: $US16.70
