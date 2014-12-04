19 Gifts The Modern Gentleman Should Buy For Everyone In His Life

Just because the modern gentleman is busy, doesn’t mean he isn’t thoughtful.

A gentleman values those who are close to him, and he knows they deserve the best gifts this holiday season.

To help you out, Business Insider has put together a list of elegant, useful items he should get for each person in his life.

Take a look. You can thank us later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.