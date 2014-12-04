19 Gifts The Modern Gentleman Should Buy For Everyone In His Life

Just because the modern gentleman is busy, doesn’t mean he isn’t thoughtful.
The 'Pauwel Kwak' Belgian ale is named after an 18th century brewer, and -- like most great beers -- it has its own glass.
Legend has it that Kwak himself designed the wooden holder and beer so that coach who'd stop by his tavern could easily handle the drink.
Price: $US43.98
Your mother has done a lot for you over the years and, chances are, she never takes the time to do anything for herself.
So get her a spa membership to help work some downtime into her schedule.
Bliss offers memberships in multiple states and countries around the world. Monthly memberships include a facial or massage, 10 per cent off services, 20 per cent off products, and two guest passes per year.
Price: $US99 per month (one year minimum commitment)
Every guy gives his girlfriend jewelry for the holidays. This year, be a bit more creative. Get your special lady the dazzling Crystalline watch from Swarovski.
Its stainless steel case is filled with 800 tiny crystals and the strap is made from white calfskin leather.
Price: $US360
This is no amateur gym bag. Lululemon's Weekend Warrior Bag has got it all, including pockets for your yoga mat, water bottle, running shoes, dry clothes, wet clothes -- even for your laptop.
It's perfect for guys or girls. And it even doubles as a duffel bag for weekend getaways.
Price: $US148
Every man needs a good watch, but your cousin might be too young for a classic grandfather-style watch.
Ease him into into the world of men's accessories with this durable, modern piece from Tsovet.
Price: $US300
Your personal trainer probably has the latest workout gear, and if he doesn't, he knows better than you where to get it.
So this year get him or her something different: a limited-edition glass water filter designed by Soma. It features a shatter-proof glass carafe and a sleek black filter, made from biodegradable products.
Plus, Soma delivers fresh water filters to your door every two months so that you never forget to change them.
Price: $US99.99
With the Cromwell penny loafer, Jay Butler takes a classic style and redesigns it for maximum comfort and flexibility.
The handcrafted shoes have padded insoles for extra arch support.
Price: $US145
People give doormen the weirdest gifts - from Rice Krispies squares to velvet smoking jackets.
Don't be that guy.
Get your doorman something he'll use, like an elegant wool scarf from Hugo Boss, or a pair of rabbit fur-lined dress gloves.
Price: $US70 or $US64
You know that friend who's always snapping photos - at every dinner party, happy hour, or night out?
Get that friend an iPhone photo printer (it also connects to iPads).
You don't need a computer - instead, control the printer from a free app on your phone. It prints 300 dpi resolution photos on 4x6 sheets of paper. And it also charges your device.
Price: $US159
Just Dance 2015 is now compatible with Nintendo Wii, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. It features dance routine, dance battle, and workout session modes - all set to billboard hits.
Let's face it, family time is going to be spent around the TV. At least make it interactive and fun.
Price: $US39.99
Get your creative friend a DIY star-stitching kit. It's a calendar, and each month you get to embroider the corresponding zodiac constellation.
When you're finished, hang it up in your bedroom -- the stars will glow in the dark.
Price: $US25
For the person in your life who enjoys living life downhill and at breakneck speeds, pick up the OSBE helmet.
The Torino model includes a UV400 protection visor and built-in audio ear pads. All OSBE helmets have temperature-regulating ventilation systems, washable plush lining, and foam face protectors.
Price: $US329
We all have that friend who's always glued to his or her phone - who never misses a chance to favourite your latest Tweet or comment on your Facebook photos.
Help bring that friend back into the real world with these stamps.
Plus they're one step ahead of the Facebook buttons - they even come with a Dislike option.
Price: $US11.19
Just place your glass on the weigh scale and plug in your device for step-by-step instructions. The app has a 300-recipe database, and it comes with a drink shaker and stand for your smart phone or tablet.
Price: $US69
The G Pro Herbal vaporizer has officially set the standard of excellence. It produces a pure vapor for optimum flavour -- and, well, we don't need to convince you any further.
Price: $US79.95
Here's the adult version of rocking a college sweatshirt: just a small shoutout to your alma mater on a pair of smoking slippers.
And good news -- these now come in women's and men's sizes.
Price: $US328
The tech word world keeps trying to turn smartwatches into the cool tech accessory -- but headphones have already taken the crown.
These Bowers & Wilkins headphones are a bold colour and can be easily folded up to make travelling easier. And the sound quality is exceptional.
Price: £170 ($US267)
