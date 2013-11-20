12 Gifts Every Professional Young Guy Would Love

Whether he’s starting out as a small fish in a big corporation or flying by the seat of his pants in Silicon Valley, the young professional guy in your life could use a few gadgets and accessories to help ease his transition into the Real World.
From electric travel mugs that keep his coffee warm during the morning commute to a vintage-chic tie clip that looks like an alpine ski, here are 12 gifts for the budding careerist.
Remake his pantry with a three-month subscription to Mantry. Each crate includes six full-sized artisanal food products and detailed product stories and recipes delivered to his door.
Past offerings have included BBQ sauce crafted in Alabama, award-winning bison jerky from Montana, and birch syrup hand-harvested in Alaska.
These made-in-the-USA brass collar stays slip into the pockets on the underside of a men's shirt collar to ensure it lies flat against the collarbone.
The six-piece set of Custom Brass Collar Stays by Fred & Owen can be engraved with an important date, his name, James Bond 007, or whatever suits him.
Price: $65
Razor maintenance is the first step in avoiding shaving nicks and patchy beards. Between shaves, he can glide his razor blade across the silicone and rubber surface of the RazorPit to remove the residue left behind by shaving cream, skin cells, hair, and other build-up that makes a razor feel dull. It makes for a better first impression.
Price: $25
His coffee will stay warm during the morning commute with this tech-savvy travel mug.
The Wagan 12-Volt Travel Mug plugs into a car's 12-volt socket and keeps beverages hot for up to two afters after the mug has been unplugged.
Price: $13.36
This isn't his girlfriend's potpourri. ManCans candles are made of natural ingredients like soy wax and coconut oil, and come in scents like New York Style Pizza, Cigar, Dirt, Campfire, and New Mitt.
Plus there's a give-back sentiment -- ManCans donates soup to soup kitchens and then repurposes the emptied cans as containers for their candles.
Price: $9.50
This brown and crocodile leather ID pass holder has a transparent pocket for displaying his access card at the office. It snugly holds credit cards on the other side, without being bulky.
Price: $48
Ever see James Bond ski in a tuxedo? He could've used this Vintage Ski Tie Bar by J.Crew. Crafted from stainless steel, the clip looks like an alpine ski -- to help him shred the competition for Best Dressed in the office.
Price: $65
You know that feeling when you're running late for a meeting and your phone is almost dead? Improve his smartphone's battery life with the Devotec Fuel Micro Charger, a keyring phone charger the size of a quarter. It can give him an extra 20 to 30 minutes of talk time, or a few hours on standby.
Pre-order: $24.99
Help him stay organised -- or at least look the part -- with Polo Ralph Lauren's Leather Zippered Folio. Crafted from supple leather, this portfolio has a slim, elegant silhouette and a zip-around closure.
The interior has dividers and a slot for business cards, so he's always ready to network.
Price: $195
This tie means business. Featuring the classic beige check print, the London Woven Silk Tie by Burberry London is made in Italy. Its distinctly textured design is crafted from 100% silk.
Price: $165
A helpful reminder that Mum won't do his laundry anymore, the Izola Laundry Bag at J.Crew is made of durable lightweight canvas from old sea bags used by the U.S. Navy. The design features a dress shirt pattern.
Price: $39
