13 Fantastic Gifts For The World Traveller

Whether it’s for work or for pleasure, travelling frequently isn’t easy.

Long flights are exhausting, and it can be a challenge to pack all of your belongings into one bag.

We’ve rounded up some fun solutions that also make great gifts for that person you know who’s always racking up the frequent flier miles.

The Royce Leather Deluxe Passport Case will hold all of your important documents and look good while doing it. With space for your passport, six credit cards, cash and extra travel documents, this case will protect all of your important things as you go from place to place. The leather is sleek, and the shoulder strap is removable. Price: $90 Organise your clothes and keep them clean with the Pack-It Specter Cube from Eagle Creek. Weighing in at only one ounce, this nylon cube is a lightweight packing solution. The translucent fabric lets you see what clothing is rolled inside, so you don't have to dig around to find what you need. Price: $17 The Columbia Global Adventure Roll-Up Shirt is the ultimate button-down for travellers. Moisture wicking technology will keep this shirt dry in any climate, but it's still nice enough to wear out to dinner. It even has a zippered chest pocket that would fit a passport perfectly. Price: $70 This carry-on will keep you organised and stylish. Hammacher Schlemmer's leather pack, which also comes in black, has plenty of compartments to organise all of your things. A smaller outer pocket keeps credit cards and passports accessible but secure. Price: $199.95 Read for hours or watch movies with the new Kindle Fire HDX. The 7' model is small enough to fit easily into your carry-on, and the upgraded battery will give you up to 17 hours of reading time. The new Mayday function connects you with a real-life customer service representative who can even take over your tablet if you need help. Price: $229 Have a restful flight with this pillow from Brookstone. Sure, it may look dorky, but a comfortable travel pillow is a must for overnight flights. This pillow will correctly align your neck and spine so that you're ready to explore once you reach your destination. Price: $24.99 Pack your toiletries in this beautiful Dopp kit. Made from imported leather, this travel kit from Dopp's Elite Collection is a stylish and compact storage space for all of your travel accessories. A wide zipper opening means you don't have to shuffle around to find what you need. Price: $80 The Best Travel Writing anthology will be inspiration for world travellers. Out Dec. 10, the 10th edition of this annual writing collection brings together some of the greatest travel stories from around the world. It's a great read for travellers on the go or for those who wish they were. Price: $15.16 The Canon Powershot N takes photos worthy of your adventures. The Creative Shot function on this camera will make anyone seem artistic -- when you take a photo, the Canon Powershot automatically creates five unique variations on the photo by rotating, cropping, or adjusting the original's colour or tone. The LCD screen tilts 90 degrees, meaning you can take photos from a variety of different angles: diagonally, horizontally, or from up high. Price: $259 The HoMedics Sound Spa Relaxation Machine will help you get a good night's sleep. This sound machine has six options -- ocean, summer night, rain, thunder, white noise and brook -- so that you can cancel out the unfamiliar and bothersome noises that come with sleeping in new places. Price: $19.97 Protect yourself from identity theft with this high-tech wallet. This leather wallet blocks radio frequencies (RFIDs) built in to your credit cards and IDs so that hackers can't access your information. There's plenty of pockets for all of your cash and cards, and you don't have to worry about getting your identity stolen when you travel somewhere new. Price: $59 The Scrubba is an easy way to wash your clothes on long trips. Forget washing your clothes in the sink -- the Scrubba is a self-contained washboard that will help you to easily and quickly wash small amounts of clothes on extended vacations. It's small enough to fit in your carry-on but big enough to wash a couple of t-shirts at the same time. Price: $64.95 This scratch map would make a great wall decoration for the wanderlust in your life. This map from Uncommon Goods will help you keep track of all of the awesome places you've been. Scratch off each country you've visited, and new pops of colour will appear as you go along. Price: $20

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.