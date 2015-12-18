11 ridiculous gifts for the millionaire who has everything

Even those who seem to have it all deserve a Christmas gift.
But what do you buy someone for whom money is no object?
We have a collection of 11 gifts that are completely over-the-top, ranging from the world’s largest tin of caviar to a private jet tour around the globe.
They’re just as lavish as the millionaire in your life.
The KRGT-1 is the first bike made by Arch Motorcycle, the company founded by Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger in 2014. The limited-edition performance bike comes with a 124-cubic-inch twin engine, special racing-inspired trim, and performance suspension.
This package, which we saw on Neiman Marcus' Fantasy Gifts guide, comes with a two-day ride down the California coast, hotel and airfare included. Joining you will be Reeves and Hollinger themselves.
Price: $150,000
The Quadski XL is an all-terrain vehicle that can instantly transform into a watercraft and can travel up to 45 miles per hour on both water and land.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff reportedly plays around with one while vacationing at his $12.5 million Hawaiian estate. He also recently gave two Quadskis to the San Francisco Police and Fire Departments as a gift, apparently because he thought they would be helpful for water rescues.
Price: $50,000
French caviar purveyors Petrossian have created only 50 of these 22-pound tins of caviar. Each tin, which is about the size of a tire, is filled with Ossetra caviar, which is the most expensive variety of the delicacy.
The caviar is hand-selected by a member of the Petrossian family, generally considered to be the worldwide leader in caviar distribution.
Price: $125,000
Ultra-luxe shopping site VeryFirstTo is offering a 21-day trip to 10 of the most luxurious hotel suites in the world.
Destinations include the Royal Suite at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, the Ritz-Carlton Suite at the Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo, and the Ty Warner Penthouse at the Four Seasons in New York.
Price: $544,308
This gift includes enough bags and shoes for a full year: 20 pairs of shoes, plus 16 bags, all hand-selected with the help of the Net-a-Porter team.
The gift is curated according to your preferences, and the total price will vary depending on which brands you choose.
VeryFirstTo has a package they're calling 'The Four Jet Tour,' a year-long tour by private jet.
The gift includes a ticket on four of the most exclusive private jet tours in the world: 'Timeless Discoveries,' a 24-day itinerary planned by the Fours Seasons; 'Following Caravaggio,' a trip through Italy arranged by Private Jet Tours for art lovers; 'Equatorial Explorer,' a trip by Captain's Choice that brings travellers to Peru, Easter Island, and the Galapagos; and 'Islands, Savannahs & The Amazon,' Abercrombie & Kent's private jet tour to some of the most remote places on earth.
Price: $300,297
This intricate chess set was created by Zaha Hadid Design and is meant to emulate the design aesthetic of some of the architect's most notable projects.
The set comes in its very own presentation case.
Price: $9,000
VeryFirstTo is offering the gift of a test drive with a different supercar every week for a whole year. The giftee will get the chance to borrow one of a long roster of luxury cars -- the Ferrari 458 Spider, McLaren MP4 12C, and Lamborghini Aventador LP700, to name a few -- for a week at a time.
One caveat: you'll need to have a UK or European driver's licence.
Price: $369,890
The 'Type 3' watch by Ressence isn't for everyone. Rather than typical watch hands, it has separate discs that rotate according to the hour, minute, second, and day of the week, meaning its appearance is always changing.
The upper face is filled with oil that refracts glare.
Price: $39,742
For the more adventurous of the 1%, finding your beach can sometimes mean buying your own. A private island is the perfect purchase for a billionaire who's looking for both isolation and adventure, as most islands will require some kind of construction work.
Crawl Caye, located about 26 miles off the coast of Belize City, can be had for less than $4 million.
Price: $3.95 million
Space enthusiasts will love this twofold gift, which we spotted on Neiman Marcus' annual Fantasy Gifts list. In 2016, the buyer will get to go behind the scenes of a test flight with World Views, a company that is planning balloon rides to nearspace, more than 100,000 feet above the Earth's surface. You'll get a three-night stay at the Miraval Resort in Tucson, Arizona, and a tour of World View's facilities with CEO Jane Poyter.
In 2017, you'll get to take a ride in the luxury pressurised balloon, hundreds of thousands of feet off the ground.
Price: $90,000
