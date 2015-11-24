11 gifts for the crafty home cook

The Anova precision cooker makes sous vide cooking look so very cool.

Instead of dirtying a skillet and wondering if food is prepared right, sous vide uses precisely heated water to cook vacuum-sealed food.

Anova's device connects to Bluetooth and WiFi so the user can begin cooking whenever and wherever he or she wants. Since the temperature stays constant and exact, the food will be perfectly prepared every time.

Never overcook chicken again for $US179.