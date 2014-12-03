14 Gifts That Teens Will Actually Love

Teens are impossible to shop for — sometimes it seems like no matter what you buy them, it’s never quite cool enough.
Luckily, we compiled a list of the gifts teens will actually want this year.
From stylish headphones to cool sneakers, keep reading to see what to get the teen in your life.
This may seem like just a run-of-the-mill hoodie, but American Giant is widely believed to have the best hoodies around since they're thick, well-made, and durable.
Your teen will love this fitted sweatshirt so much he may never take it off.
Buy it: $US90
Even though most teens these days are tech-obsessed, that doesn't mean they won't appreciate a classic Polaroid camera.
This portable Fujifilm Mini camera comes with film and fits easily in your teen's hand or bag.
Buy it: $US100
Backpacks are not only back in style, but they have the added benefit of carrying around your teen's books, too.
This twill backpack from Everlane is good for boys or girls and is classic enough to always be in fashion.
Buy it: $US65
Like it or not, selfie sticks are now a part of our world -- and chances are your Instagram-obsessed teen wants one.
This extendable selfie stick is one of the sturdiest models out there so your teen won't drop the phone. It also includes a mini remote for snapping the pictures.
Buy it: $US25
A leather-strap watch is sensible enough for every day while still being classy enough for dinners with the grandparents.
This KOMONO wood watch is water-resistant and will look handsome with a casual tee or button-down dress shirt.
Buy it: $US90
Noise-cancelling headphones are wonderful to own, but they're not always trendy.
These sound-isolating headphones are not only super cute, but comfortable and high-tech, too. The headband is collapsible and adjustable, and they even come with a carrying case.
Buy it: $US150
As much as teens are on their smartphones and tablets, they will probably need a handy, pocket-sized charger to get them through the day.
This battery pack can charge two devices at once and is only the size of a packet of gum. They will never have an excuse not to answer your call again.
Buy it: $US80
The soft and slouchy t-shirts and sweaters at Brandy Melville are a teen girl's dream.
The Italian clothing company is the new hot brand in teen retail with pretty reasonable prices. You can't go wrong by getting your teen something from this up-and-coming brand.
Buy it: $US14-$US52
Keep your teen's fingers warm while they're texting with tech-compatible gloves.
These merino wool and acrylic gloves will stretch to fit, wick moisture, and insulate fingers even when wet. Plus you won't have to take off your gloves to answer a call.
Buy it: $US24
Keep the teen in your life warm and fashion-forward with a puffer vest.
This one is lightweight enough to not overheat him indoors, but tough enough to face anything winter can throw at him this season.
Buy it: $US88
Stylish sneakers will always be a huge hit, like these bronze high-top Nike shoes for women.
The metallic colour is eye-catching and fashion-forward while the shape is a throw-back to the '80s. You might even want to grab a pair for yourself.
Buy it: $US125
Even though it's cold outside, a pair of quality sunglasses will remind your teen that spring break is right around the corner.
Warby Parker lets customers try the glasses on at home before choosing the ones they like so you're sure this present will be a hit.
Buy it: $US95+
Give the teen in your life the gift of music with portable Bluetooth speakers like these Beats Pill XL.
Whether they're studying or having a dance party with friends, these speakers have 15 hours of continuous play, can charge phones, and can instantly connect to any phone with a simple tap.
Buy it: $US300
Beyoncé made these metallic temporary tattoos popular, and they will be a huge hit with any teen girl in your life, too.
Each set comes with four sheets of bracelets, necklaces, and hand tattoos that last anywhere from three to seven days.
Buy it: $US20-$US30
