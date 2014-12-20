8 Stylish Gifts That Will Arrive By Christmas Eve

If you’ve been putting off getting a gift for that stylish person in your life — be it your friend, brother, or uncle-you-barely-see — now’s your chance.
We’ve put together a list of clothing and accessory items that you pretty much can’t go wrong with.
There are classic-looking watches for a young enthusiast; coats to upgrade the winter style game; and a few fun sweaters if you’re embracing the holiday-sweater thing.
Best of all, everything on the list will get to you in time for Christmas.
Check it out.
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Classic Oversized Round Analogue Field Watch
This watch is your basic starter watch — and it’s all black so it’s not too flashy. We recommend getting this for a younger person who’s an aspiring watch collector.
Rating: 4 Stars
Price: $US65.00 $US39.00
Alpha Industries Men’s Altitude Oxford Nylon N3-B Parka Jacket
It’s getting cold — so at the very least this will be a useful gift.
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Price: $US130.58 – $US249.99
Dockers Men’s Chest Crew Sweater
If the person you’re getting a gift for has a bit of a sense of humour, you can always get them a holiday sweater. This one is just Christmasy enough for the parties, but just serious enough to wear for other occasions. A win-win.
Rating: 5 Stars
Price: $US65.00 $US31.49
London Fog Men’s Ledyard Topper Coat
If your gift-recipient is on the more stylish end, a coat like this could be a big winner. It’s a more sophisticated option than the puffer jacket.
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Price: $US350.00 $US159.50
Dockers Men’s Cotton Multi Argyle Crew Neck (Black)
If there’s someone in your life who you don’t know that well, but you want to get them something relatively nice at an affordable price, this sweater is the way to go.
Rating: 4 Stars
Price: $US60.00 $US24.99
Buffalo by David Bitton Men’s Quilted Puffer Vest
Here’s another useful gift. For the person who already has everything in life, perhaps a quilted puffer vest to add to their winter repetoire.
Rating: 5 Stars
Price: $US150.00 $US59.99
Nautica Men’s Hooded Toggle Coat
Here’s another stylish coat-gift idea. We recommend getting this for a younger guy who’s on the preppy side.
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Price: $US275.00 $US109.50
This season, brown straps are the top in watch trends. So this one’s not only an affordable gift, but completely on trend as well.
Rating: 4.5
Price: $US39.95 $US27.44
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]
