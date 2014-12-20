8 Stylish Gifts That Will Arrive By Christmas Eve

If you’ve been putting off getting a gift for that stylish person in your life — be it your friend, brother, or uncle-you-barely-see — now’s your chance.

We’ve put together a list of clothing and accessory items that you pretty much can’t go wrong with.

There are classic-looking watches for a young enthusiast; coats to upgrade the winter style game; and a few fun sweaters if you’re embracing the holiday-sweater thing.

Best of all, everything on the list will get to you in time for Christmas.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Classic Oversized Round Analogue Field Watch

This watch is your basic starter watch — and it’s all black so it’s not too flashy. We recommend getting this for a younger person who’s an aspiring watch collector.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US65.00 $US39.00











It’s getting cold — so at the very least this will be a useful gift.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US130.58 – $US249.99









Dockers Men’s Chest Crew Sweater

If the person you’re getting a gift for has a bit of a sense of humour, you can always get them a holiday sweater. This one is just Christmasy enough for the parties, but just serious enough to wear for other occasions. A win-win.

Rating: 5 Stars

Price: $US65.00 $US31.49









If your gift-recipient is on the more stylish end, a coat like this could be a big winner. It’s a more sophisticated option than the puffer jacket.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US350.00 $US159.50











Dockers Men’s Cotton Multi Argyle Crew Neck (Black)

If there’s someone in your life who you don’t know that well, but you want to get them something relatively nice at an affordable price, this sweater is the way to go.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US60.00 $US24.99









Buffalo by David Bitton Men’s Quilted Puffer Vest

Here’s another useful gift. For the person who already has everything in life, perhaps a quilted puffer vest to add to their winter repetoire.

Rating: 5 Stars

Price: $US150.00 $US59.99









Nautica Men’s Hooded Toggle Coat

Here’s another stylish coat-gift idea. We recommend getting this for a younger guy who’s on the preppy side.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US275.00 $US109.50









Timex Men’s Brown Watch

This season, brown straps are the top in watch trends. So this one’s not only an affordable gift, but completely on trend as well.

Rating: 4.5

Price: $US39.95 $US27.44









