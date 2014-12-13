19 Clever Gift Ideas For New Parents

The single best gift you can get for a new parent is the offer to give them a break — whether it’s babysitting while they nap, cooking, cleaning, or just hanging out and having some adult conversation.
But if you can’t physically be there, here are 19 great gifts every new parent will appreciate.
New parents love to see pictures of their babies.
But instead of just seeing one picture, this digital photo frame will let them view a rotating cast of their favourite digital pics.
Price: $US50
The cost of diapers and wipes can really rack up. Amazon Mum offers discounts on diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Plus, it allows new parents to get discounts on their Amazon baby registry items.
Members also get all the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership, including free shipping, and access to Prime video and books, as well as Amazon's new exclusive brand of diapers, which is only available to Prime members.
Price: $US99/year
Often the only bag new mums find themselves carrying is a diaper bag. So why not get her a stylish diaper bag that looks like a purse? The Skip Hop Versa diaper bag looks like a pocket book but is roomy and filled with tons of pockets to stash diapers, wipes, and more.
New dads, however, might appreciate a manly-looking diaper bag from Diaper Dude.
Price: $US60
A subscription to a streaming service will let them catch up on all their favourite movies -- after the baby goes to sleep.
While new parents don't have much free time, they still enjoy movies. Get them a subscription to a streaming service, like Hulu Plus, Amazon Prime, or Netflix, so that they can catch up on movies and TV shows when the baby's asleep.
Price: Netflix $US9/month; Amazon Prime $US99/year; Hulu Plus $US8/month
Dr. Harvey Karp, aka 'the baby whisperer' teaches new parents foolproof methods to sooth their babies and get them to sleep. His book and DVD are primers any new parent should know.
Price: $US40
Dr. Karp teaches that babies fall asleep with a shushing sound, which replicates the sounds in the womb. The Baby Shusher applies the principals taught in 'The Happiest Baby On The Block' and makes a soothing shushing sound that instantly calms babies.
Price: $US31.50
The New Dad Tactical Bag from Man Crate comes with the Baby Owner's Manual, a camo beanie and blanket, Red Bull and caffeinated gum to keep new dads awake, and the mustachifier -- all housed in a sleek messenger bag, which could never be mistaken for a diaper bag (even if it is one).
Price: $US100
New parents want to capture every single baby moment. Mophie makes a protective case for the iPhone that also recharges the iPhone's battery. Simply switch the flip on the case when the battery starts running low and the case will jump into action.
Price: $US89
Help new parents stay in shape with a jogging stroller. The Bob Revolution is considered one of the best jogging strollers on the market. The stroller is easy to manoeuvre and can hold a child who weighs up to 70 pounds.
Price: $US322
New parents don't have time to cook for themselves, but still appreciate a good home-cooked meal. If you can't cook for them yourself, order a home-cooked meal for the new parent in your life through a service like The Meal Stork, which prepares and delivers home-cooked meals to new parents around the U.S.
Price: varies
It's cold outside, but that doesn't mean parents have to have their hands freeze while pushing a stroller around.
These hand warmers attach to any stroller handle and keep parents' hands warm while pushing their strollers.
Price: $US35
It takes a while to get back in shape after having a baby, so a loose, flowy top will help new mums lounge around comfortably. It will also make breastfeeding easier.
Anthropologie makes tons of stylish loose-fitting tunics, button-downs, and tanks that are stylish yet comfortable.
Price: $US118
It's tough to use a phone while pushing a stroller. The Brica Phone Pod clips on to any stroller, letting the parents easily text on the go. A bonus feature is that the carrier can flip around so that the baby can watch shows on the parent's phone while in the stroller.
Price: $US11
Get the new mum or dad a custom mug with a picture of their baby so they can show off the baby's picture at the office.
Price: varies
While dangling jewelry is generally a bad idea for new mums who have to avoid the strong grip of curious babies, these necklaces are actually meant for babies. The pendant, which is made from a non-toxic silicone material, doubles as a teething toy.
Price: $US17
New babies want to constantly be held. Help parents cuddle their babies while still having their hands free with a baby carrier.
The Ergo 360 lets parents carry their babies in four positions. It's also designed ergonomically so that parents can carry their babies comfortably.
Price: $US160
There's no denying that being a new parent is a stressful experience. Help the new mum unwind with a relaxing spa treatment, like a massage or facial. Book an appointment through a local spa or get her a gift certificate through a site like Spafinder.com. Just make sure to also get her a babysitter so she can actually relax!
Price: varies
