19 Clever Gift Ideas For New Parents

The single best gift you can get for a new parent is the offer to give them a break — whether it’s babysitting while they nap, cooking, cleaning, or just hanging out and having some adult conversation.

But if you can’t physically be there, here are 19 great gifts every new parent will appreciate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.