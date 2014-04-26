10 Thoughtful Gifts All New Mothers Will Love

The single best gift you can get for a new mum is the offer to give her a break — whether it’s babysitting while she naps, cooking, cleaning, or just hanging out and having some adult conversation.
But if you can’t physically be there or want to give her something longer lasting, here are 10 great gifts that all new mums will love.
The cost of diapers and wipes can really rack up. Amazon Mum offers discounts on diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Plus, it allows mums to get discounts on their Amazon baby registry items.
Members also get all the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership, including free shipping, and access to Prime video and books.
Price: $99/year
Often the only bag new mums find themselves carrying is a diaper bag. So why not get her a stylish diaper bag that looks like a purse? The Skip Hop Versa diaper bag looks like a pocket book but is roomy and filled with tons of pockets to stash diapers, wipes, and more.
Price: $60
New mums want to capture every single baby moment. Mophie makes a protective case for the iPhone that also recharges the iPhone's battery. Simply switch the flip on the case when the battery starts running low and the case will jump into action.
Price: $100
It takes a while to get back in shape after having a baby, so a loose, flowy top will help new mums lounge around comfortably. It will also make breastfeeding easier. Lululemon's Breathe & Flow tank top is made from a lightweight mesh material that's perfect for lounging or working out.
Price: $64
New mums don't have time to cook for themselves, but still appreciate a good home-cooked meal. If you can't cook for her yourself, order a home-cooked meal for the new mum in your life through a service like The Meal Stork, which prepares and delivers home-cooked meals to new mums around the U.S.
Price: varies
While dangling jewelry is generally a bad idea for new mums who have to avoid the strong grip of curious babies, these necklaces are actually meant for babies. The pendant, which is made from a non-toxic silicone material, doubles as a teething toy.
Price: $17
A subscription to a streaming service will let her catch up on all her favourite movies -- after the baby goes to sleep.
While new mums don't have much free time, they still enjoy movies. Get her a subscription to a streaming service, like Hulu Plus, Amazon Prime, or Netflix, so that she can catch up on movies and TV shows when the baby's asleep.
Price: Netflix $US8/month; Amazon Prime $US99/year; Hulu Plus $US8/month
When a new mum goes back to work, she'll love having something that reminds her of her baby. Get her a custom mug with a picture of her baby so she can show off her baby's picture at the office while drinking coffee.
Price: varies
There's no denying that being a new mum is a stressful experience. Help her unwind with a relaxing spa treatment, like a massage or facial. Book an appointment through a local spa or get her a gift certificate through a site like Spafinder.com.
Price: varies
