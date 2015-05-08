21 helpful gifts for new grads under $50

With graduation season rolling around, chances are high that someone you know is about to enter the real world.

Sure, you can send a check, but why not pick out a gift that will be both practical and meaningful?

Here are 21 options that will honour this major milestone and help them get started in their new adult lives, without breaking your budget.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.