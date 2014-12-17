10 Ridiculous Gifts For The Millionaire Who Has Everything

Even the person who seems to have everything has something on their holiday wish list. But what could they possibly want?
We found 10 incredibly lavish over-the-top gifts for the millionaire in your life.
Ordered from least to most expensive, we give you everything from living art to space travel.
The Quadskis are sold exclusively through Neiman Marcus and morph from jet-skis to ATVs in under five seconds.
This gift is perfect for the adventurous millionaire couple.
Price: $US50,000 each
Event planner to the stars Preston Bailey uses silk flowers and plants for his elaborately designed animal fixtures.
Choose the indoor three-foot-tall or outdoor six-foot-tall peacock sculpture to add glamour and distinction to your favourite millionaire's home.
Price: $US25,000-$US65,000
A piece from US-based artist Robert Wilson's Video Portrait series is sure to set your favourite millionaire's art collection apart from the rest.
Bring art to life with the 'Snowy Owl.' At first glance the painting just looks like an owl -- until all of a sudden it blinks, shifts, or breathes.
Price: $US70,000
Your millionaire friend can get the full glamping experience with the Dream Folly Tent.
The tent has a nine-foot radius and twelve-and-a-half-foot ceilings with a plexi-glass door and roof dome to keep sturdy and warm.
Price: $US75,000
If your millionaire friend is an avid traveller surprise her with the ultimate trip -- to outer space.
Virgin Galactic trains its participants for space travel before launching at daybreak. Passengers get to float around in zero gravity taking in the incredible views before returning to Earth.
Price: $US200,000
According to Lamborghini's CEO Stephan Winkelmann the Aventador is 'two generations ahead of the previous model.'
The millionaire in your life will love the powerful V12 engine and racecar-like feel.
Price: $US400,000
During the Oscars weekend, your millionaire friend and a guest will be pampered like the stars.
The Vanity Fair Academy Awards Experience from Neiman Marcus includes a 3-night stay at the Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel, cocktails at Sunset Tower, spa treatments at the Peninsula, and dinner at Chateau Marmont. On Oscar Sunday, your millionaire friend will get styled by Neiman Marcus Style Advisor Catherine Bloom before heading to the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party.
Price: $US425,000
If the millionaire in your life has the space, bring Las Vegas's Bellagio's dancing fountains to her yard.
WET Design, the company that created the world-famous Bellagio fountain, can create a custom designed-fountain for your friend's home -- for a hefty price tag.
Price: $US1,000,000
A yacht and island come together to create the ORSOS floating island. Your millionaire will have the privilege of owning his own island that can travel to all of his favourite destinations.
The island has a sundeck and six bedrooms, so there is plenty of space for your millionaire friend to invite you aboard for a luxurious vacation.
Price: $US6,000,000
