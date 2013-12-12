11 Ridiculous Gifts For The Millionaire Who Has Everything

Even those who want for nothing have holiday wish lists.

If the millionaire in your life appears to have it all, look no further.

We rounded up the 11 gifts that give new meaning to the word “frivolous.”

These extravagant indulgences, ranked from lowest to highest price, range from surrealist family portraits to a $US1.8 million bling ring.

Commission a surrealist family portrait. Every one of Alexandra Diez de Rivera's family portraits tells a unique story. She creates surrealist scenarios for clients, such as a Mad Hatter's tea party, a food fight in the bedroom, or parents trapped in their children's imaginary racetrack. Price: £2,500 (~$4,069 U.S.) for a 60cm x 40cm photograph Make morning exercise far less routine. The Ciclotte is a modern spin on the exercise bicycle that will ensure it never gets relegated to the basement. The large wheel is a nod to the unicycles of the late 1800s, but that's where the design-reminiscing ends. With 12 levels of resistance, millionaires can ride their way to the bodies of their dreams. Price: $11,000 Update his home décor. Artist Jeff Koons has done it again -- this time, creating the limited-edition 'Dom Pérignon's Balloon Venus.' The playful, impactful sculpture is made from polyurethane resin, and represents the link between past, present, and future vintages of Dom Pérignon champagne, as well as the continuity of the human experience symbolized by Venus. Price: $20,000 Give new meaning to the term 'rocket fuel.' This exquisite hand-made model of the U.S. space shuttle Ares V dismantles into a set of six tequila shot glasses, a measure, side burners for salt cellars, and a base for lime wedges. The classiest way to drink. Price: £18,000 (~$29,278 U.S.) Call an architectural icon 'home,' if only for a night. Experience luxury seamlessly blended with innovation during an overnight stay in the New Canaan, Conn., weekend residence of world-renowned architect and art patron, Philip Johnson. The Glass House offers panoramic views of the forest, a world-class modern painting and sculpture collection, a private library, and 49 acres of landscaped grounds. Price: $30,000 Amp up his ride. There are only 10 of the Neiman Marcus 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante in existence in the world. Handbuilt in Gaydon, England, the car sports a 100 per cent carbon fibre shell -- the first ever in Aston Martin's history -- which allows for a lighter car with enhanced performance and handling. Price: $344,500 Show up all the other hunters at the next outing. For the Master Falconer in your life (doesn't everyone have one?) The Bespoke Global Falconry Companion includes a portable falconry case and matching trunk, 20-karat gold-plated perch, hand-carved stands, gloves, and completely necessary items like the decanter, cigar carrying case, Backgammon board, and exotic-skin hood. Price: $150,000 Fuel his mid-life crisis. Made in Brooklyn for the Discovery Channel 'Biker Build-Off' series, the Wild Child motorcycle features 103 ci pan-shovel engine, brass accents and root beer metal flake paint, and a hand-carved leather seat. The late master motorcycle builder Indian Larry rode the Wild Child from St. Louis, Mo., to Sturgis, S.D., in 2003. Price: $750,000 Set up the ultimate entertainment center. A true audio- and video-phile's dream, the centrepiece of this epic entertainment system is the 201-inch waterproof, LED television screen that adjusts in height up to 15 feet and rotates up to 270 degrees. The accompanying 7.1 digital surround sound speakers use the most advanced marine-grade components, specifically developed for super yachts. The package also comes with movies and concerts for viewing. Price: $1,500,000 Inspire him to put a ring on it. Give the gift of a 25-carat rough Forevermark diamond, and the millionaire in your life and his special someone will receive an unforgettable trip for two to trace the diamond's history. Starting at the De Beers headquarters in London, where the gem is hand-cut and polished to perfection, the couple will jetset to the coast of Namibia and explore rough-diamond sorting houses. Price: $1,850,000 Show the history buff how much you care with a real dinosaur skeleton. Two fossilized dinosaur skeletons, dubbed the 'Montana Dueling Dinosaurs,' are up for grabs after failing to sell at a Bonhams auction in November. The two nearly complete carnivore and herbivore skeletons were found on a Montana ranch, positioned as though they died in combat. Price: $7-9 million See what else is in store this holiday season. Business Insider's Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide »

