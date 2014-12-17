13 Gifts Any Golfer Would Love

No matter what season it is, golfers always have the game on their mind.
Fuel your golfer’s obsession this holiday season with the with great golf gadgets and gifts.
From personalised accessories to golf simulators, here are 13 great gifts any golfer would love.
Golfers will love looking at a picture of their favourite golf hole when they're away from the course, whether that's at the office or at home. The thoughtful gift can be tailored to any budget.
Price: From $US11
Stay stylish and cool while playing a round on a hot summer day. Golf greats like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy sport these golf looks by Nike.
Price: $US90
You will never lose a golf ball again. Just hook up the sensors to your club grip and Game Golf tracks shot locations and distances.
The data Game Golf collects can be seen right on your mobile device or home computer. Pros like Jim Furyk use this to help improve their game.
Price: $US199
The clubs are forgiving, drive the ball farther, and are golf-pro recommended.
The golfer in your life will be ecstatic over these premium new clubs.
Price: $US269-$US499
Garmin's Approach S6 watch comes programmed with 38,000 international golf courses so you can see the whole course laid out in front of you.
The watch helps point you toward the pin and tracks your swing.
Price: $US399
Mastering your short game just got a little easier.
All golfers know how strokes can add up on the putting green. This Scotty Cameron putter will make putting less daunting.
Price: $US349
All golfers know you can never have too many golf balls. Top golfers Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth always have Pro V1x balls on hand.
Personalise the gift with a monogram.
Price: $US59
Help your golfer avoid back pain with a push cart.
The MC3 Micro-Cart by Sun Mountain holds your drink, has a compartment for valuables, and folds for easy transportation.
Price: $US199
Surprise your golfer with new head covers donning his or her favourite sports team. The covers are available for almost any professional baseball team.
Price: $US35 for 3 covers
Wine from a PGA Tour player's winery is the perfect hostess gift.
Tour players like Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Luke Donald, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus all have their own wines.
Price: $US15
The Optishot 2 is a golf simulator that lets you work on your game anywhere. It can fit in a briefcase and gives you feedback on all of your shots.
Price: $US680
