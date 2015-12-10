14 awesome gifts for the foodie in your life

When it comes to food and drink, some want only the very best.
We’ve put together a list of 15 gifts that are perfect for the foodie in your life, from the top cooking tools to cleverly curated subscription boxes packed with everything from international snacks to chocolate.
Whether you’re looking for mouthwatering recipes, tasty treats, or the latest chef’s products, these gifts are sure to please.
Every month, Treats will send a box that includes either four to five or eight to ten international snacks, depending on the package you get.
Pick out a new country every month so that their taste buds can take a trip around the world.
Each of these custom cookie cutters is made by a team of graphic designers using 3D printers.
Any silhouette, logo, drawing, or family portrait can be turned into a treat that looks as good as it is fun to eat.
Price: $49.38
When you have the right tools, preparing and eating seafood is a breeze.
This set comes with two stainless steel crackers and two picks that make it easier to crack lobster or crab shells without making a big mess.
Price: $49.95
Chococurb curates monthly boxes of between five and seven chocolate products based on their specific preferences.
The goodies range from small artisan chocolatiers to larger established companies, giving dessert lovers the chance to sample delectable chocolates they may not have heard of before.
Price: $35 (one month), $33 (three months), $30 (six months)
Carnivore Club focuses on sourcing cured meats from local artisans in the US, UK, and Canada, and can deliver them straight to your door.
A few times a year, the boxes will include imported specialties from destinations like Spain.
This three-part cast iron spice mill can be used to grind and store pepper, cumin, mustard seeds, and fresh herbs.
They can use it as a miniature mortar and pestle and always achieve an even grind. A streamlined wood lid tops off the spice mill, allowing for easy storing.
Price: $69
They can enjoy fresh herbs year-round with this easy home kit. The set comes with organic basil, parsley, and mint seeds, plus a self-watering planter.
Simply fill the jars with the included plant food every one to two weeks, and watch as the herbs start to grow.
Price: $54
This set of three specialty jams from Mississippi's D'Evereux Foods is a gift they can use over and over again.
With huckleberry jalapeño, strawberry jalapeño, and sweet pepper jalapeño varieties, they can be used in cocktails, glazes, toppings for cream cheese and baked brie, or spread over toast, bagels, or muffins.
Price: $26.97
The Kenwood cooking chef can save them hours, as it can stir and cook food simultaneously.
The machine comes with a glass blender, food processor, and a steamer that fits directly inside. Now your favourite foodie can mix, stir, blend, chop, and cook their ingredients all in one place.
Price: $1,500
They will get two bottles of ssäm sauce, a restaurant sauce squeezer, a copy of 'Lucky Peach Presents: 101 Easy Asian Recipes,' and a milk bar compost cookie mix.
Other goodies include a Momofuku beanie, sticker sheet, tote, and two fuzu koozies.
Price: $125
Now they can make scrumptious homemade pastries just like the experts at Bouchon Bakery.
A signed copy of Chef Keller's latest cookbook, 'Bouchon Bakery,' includes recipes using some of the bakery's best products. If you splurge on the full kit, they will get an all-purpose whisk, bowl scraper, and apron.
Price: $50 (cookbook), $50 (apron), $12 (whisk), $7 (bowl scraper)
This gift basket may be pricey, but it's a good pick for the food snob in your life.
It's filled with white truffle oil, black summer truffle oil, black truffle sauce, white truffle salt, and truffle grissini that will take any dish from simple to spectacular. Plus, there's a black truffle acacia honey that's good for a scrumptious morning bite.
Price: $175
Le Creuset's butter crock keeps butter at the perfect temperature for spreading.
Pack the cup on the underside of its lid with about one-and-a-half sticks of butter. Fill it one-third of the way with cold water, then invert the lid into the water to create an air-tight seal that keeps it fresh.
Price: $39.95
A high-quality knife needs a prime sharpener. Shapton ceramic sharpening stones are designing to provide fast sharpening with relatively low maintenance.
The stones don't need to be soaked -- you can simply splash them with water.
Price: $63
