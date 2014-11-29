20 Great Gifts For Foodies

Foodies can be hard to please.
As connoisseurs of food, they direct a lot of their attention to preparing and eating some of the best food out there, which can make finding that perfect gift for them seem like a daunting task.
To help you come up with ideas, we rounded up some of the best gifts to give all your foodie friends this holiday season.
This is a perfect gift for any foodie that loves cheese and DIY, because this kit teaches you how to make your own cheese.
The kit makes 30 batches (more than 40 pounds) of different types of cheese. A foodie can make mozzarella, ricotta, goat cheeses, paneer or queso blanco in just one hour.
Price: $US50
Not all skillets are created equal.
Investing in good quality kitchen appliances is vital to those with a passion for cooking. Skillets are one of the best kitchen gadgets to invest in because they are so versatile; you can cook a steak on a skillet and you can also bake a pie.
These Borough skillets are handmade from '100% recoiled iron, melted using waste vegetable oil.' Each piece is hand cast and finished and comes pre-seasoned with organic flax seed oil.
Price: $US280
These kits grow salad-ready USDA-certified organic sprouts in just 7-14 days.
There are two options: a spice kit and a veggie kit.
The spice kit grows Japanese mustard, daikon radish, and edible chrysanthemum sprouts. The veggie kit grows red cabbage, mini-carrot greens, and tom thumb pea greens.
Price: $US5-$US48
The spice rack made out of European Beech block is filled with 22 glass vials of fresh spices.
Indulge your foodies in ginger root power, Himalayan pink salt, rosemary leaves, allspice berries, thyme leaves, and more.
Each cork is hand stamped and every tube is hand filled.
Price: $US139
Hatchery sends out a monthly Tasting Box of all artisanal foodie stuff. The Hatchery team likes to consider themselves 'foodie matchmakers.'
They get authentic small-batch cooking ingredients from all across the country, and send out a box of the best of the best through their subscription service.
The ingredients arrive along with easy-to-master recipes and cooking suggestions. Each box contains about 8 versions of products that can be purchased at the Hatchery website.
Price: $US20 a month
Give your favourite foodie the gift of liquid gold.
The honey is produced in apiaries across the US and can complement any gourmet cheese. The flight comes with four different varieties of honey: blueberry, buckwheat, sourwood, and sweet yellow clover.
Each 1 oz. vial is sealed with beeswax and packaged in a block of American oak.
Price: $US45
Knifes are another important investment appliance for the kitchen. An 8- to 10-inch good quality Chef's Knife is a must have for foodies.
Wüsthof's Knives are forged from a single piece of sturdy high-carbon steel and are 20% sharper than most knives. The large length and width of the blade make it easier and safer to prep large quantities of ingredients.
Plus, the knife has a lifetime warranty.
Price:
$US119
-- $US599
This serving board is perfect for a foodie who loves typography and cheese; it would make serving cheese and crackers so much more fun.
The board is handmade from maple and teak oil in Vermont.
Price: $US48
Inspired by beer culture, self-proclaimed 'hardcore foodie' Nancy Warner moved to Vermont to create a unique set of beer jellies.
The jelly comes in four varieties: IPA, black IPA, porter, and oatmeal stout. The traditional ingredients of beers (hops, malt, and yeast) are mixed into jellies to create a unique flavored spread: floral and spicy notes in the IPA and Black IPA, smoky-sweet in the porter, roasty and earthy in the stout.
Price: $US28
This gift will give foodies a chance to make bourbon with a slight hint of lemon, water infused with berries, or ginger beer with a bit of lime.
Just open the ice mould sphere, add a choice of herbs or fruit, then close and fill with water through the flip top. Once frozen, the ice spheres will slowly melt to reveal the subtle scents of different fruits.
It would be a perfect thing to have for cocktail parties.
Price: $US10
This saucepan is perfect for holiday dinners.
Ruffoni, an artisanal factory in Italy, crafts these hand-hammered solid copper vessels. The pan is made from copper because it is the best conductor of heat. Copper begins to warm instantaneously upon contact with the flame, allowing you more control for every cooking technique.
Plus, it is simply beautiful.
Price: $US118
The set of exotic salts includes red salt from Hawaii, smoked salt from Denmark, pink salts from Australia, and white salts from El Salvador. Each tube is labelled with the salt's name and usage.
The salt comes displayed in test tubes in a contemporary cedar wood rack.
Price: $US40
The Le Creuset signature pot has been a staple in homes for generations.
This cast-iron round Dutch oven makes cooking simple, with it's all-in-one design. The pot is perfect for slow-cooking as it locks in moisture for more tender results.
This pot seamlessly blends classic design with the ergonomic and functional innovations.
Price: $US120-465
These personalised cutting boards are handmade by Kim Strassner and Mike Pararas in this US.
The couple crafts handmade personalised cutting boards for any occasion. The boards can say anything; they can bear a family name or just feature a more general word like pizza.
This one-of-a-kind gift would be a great addition to a foodie's countertop.
Price: $US155
Make a customised bowl of homemade ice cream in just ten minutes with the Zoku ice cream maker
Zoku's can make ice cream, gelatin, frozen yogurt, sherbet, or sorbet. Simply mix toppings into any flavour, like vanilla, strawberry, espresso bean, or peanut butter to create your own original flavour.
Price: $US25
If you're at a loss for what to cook for dinner, try leaving it up to chance with 'foodie dice.'
Five dice offer protein options, cooking methods, grain/carb election, herb choices, and bonus ingredients. There are over 186,000 possible combinations, so there are plenty of options.
Just roll the dice, and cook whatever comes up.
Price: $US24
The Uplift Kettle has heat-resistant, non-slip natural cork handles. This ingenious design means that you never have to reach for a a pot holder or worry about burning yourself on the handle.
The Kettle is a made by OXO, a world-renowned manufacturer whose work is featured in the Moma museum's collection. It is made of polished high-grade stainless steel with a durable zinc finish.
Price: $US88
Molly Hatch makes everything from furniture to jewelry to pen-and-ink drawings. With an MFA in ceramics, Hatch is a master at making whimsical designs.
Her painted ceramic measuring cups are a beautiful addition to any kitchen.
Price: $US34
For all your eco-friendly foodies, get them a sustainable bamboo knife. The knife can slice easily through crusty breads and baked goods.
Designed by the MoMA store, this knife would be a great addition to any foodie's cutlery collection.
Price: $US12
The deluxe Molecular Gastronomy set contains everything a foodie needs to make an extraordinary feast.
The set comes with a hardbound recipe book that contains detailed instructions for preparing dishes, 9 different food additives, and 6 food-grade laboratory tools.
Price: $US198
