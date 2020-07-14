25 unique gifts that both dogs and their humans will love





We rounded up the most unique, thoughtful gifts for dog lovers and, of course, their dogs.

For devoted dog parents, there are personalised dog socks and custom dog portraits.

The best gifts for dogs include unique toys, treats, and fresh food.

Here are 25 useful, thoughtful, and funny gifts that dog lovers and their pups that both will appreciate.

The truth is, the happier the pup, the happier the owner, so we rounded up 25 gifts any dog would go barking mad over, and we even included gifts for their humans too.

When it comes to gifting the dog owner in your life, you know that few things would make them happier than something that either speaks to them as a dog fanatic or directly benefits their pups. Sure, you could get them the usual, tried-and-true calendar of cute dog photos or a fun chew toy and call it a day, or you can go the more unconventional route.

With these unique gifts, you can ensure their dog is always hydrated, comfortable, and entertained. Meanwhile, there are also a few gifts in here for the owners themselves, to remind them of their utter devotion to the world’s greatest animal.

The 5 best gifts for dogs and their owners:

Shop the 25 best gifts for dogs and dog owners below.

A blueprint of a specific dog breed

These detailed, midcentury blueprints include fun “design specs” and information about breed origins and temperament. With more than 50 dog breeds to choose from, you can be sure to find one that matches their preferred furry friend.

An activity monitor and GPS tracker

Amazon

While microchipping is a practice that should be done regularly, it’s not the most immediate resolution to be able to track down a missing pet. This tracker that attaches to a pet’s collar is a two-in-one allowing owners to monitor their dog’s health and activity as well as their location so they can rest easy.

A dog toy that’s environmentally friendly

Amazon

Pet owners are well-versed with the grief of finding yet another cheap chew toy ripped apart too soon. This squeaky plush is great for heavy chewers, and it’s made from recycled materials making it eco-friendly to boot.

An interactive dog puzzle

Nina Ottosson

These dog puzzles are a great way to not only entertain but also stimulate their dog’s mind. Plus, they can use it to give their dogs more treats than recommended.

A book about the greatest love of all time

Amazon

Have you ever wondered what your dog is thinking? If they dream of you? If they miss you? This book might just have the answer to all of those questions.

A pet camera that lets them play with their pup

Amazon

If they’re ever at work or on vacation and wonder what their pet is up to at that exact moment, they will want this dog camera. With the free Furbo app, they can monitor their pet with a 160º wide-angle view, communicate with him through the two-day voice chat, and throw treats to him to show they miss him.

A water bottle that easily turns into a water bowl

Amazon

It’s important to keep their dog hydrated while on the go. Just unlock the bottle to fill the attached dish to their desired height, and their dog can easily drink up. It’s leak-proof, and any excess water will drain back into the bottle.

A plastic launcher that helps them play fetch for hours

Amazon

It’s ok to admit it: Picking up the ball and throwing it over and over again is exhausting. Appease their dog’s endless level of energy with this easy cheat toy that does all the work for them.

A fun book about dog behaviour

Scholastic

They probably won’t be able to actually communicate with their dog, but they can better understand what their dog is trying to tell them through its body language and behaviour. The Nat Geo book reminds everyone in a delightful yet informative way that the dog-owner relationship is a two-way street.

A stylish raised dog feeder

Amazon

Fellow dog owners will know the pain of having to clean up yet another spilled bowl. A simple solve can be found in this raised dog bowl that can be adjusted, keeping floors clean and looking stylish while doing so.

A hoodie with a pouch to hold their dog

Amazon

Comfy for both them and their small dog, the hoodie is made from cotton and polyester and lets them carry their pup around like a little kangaroo.

A classic treat-dispensing toy

Kong

What may look like just another rubber toy to you is probably one of the most entertaining and rewarding doy toys around. The Kong dog toy can be filled with their pup’s favourite frozen treat or food, while their owners can watch them enter full-blown bliss.

Baking molds to make homemade dog treats

Amazon

Even pups know that few things taste better than when they’re homemade. Whether their pet has food sensitivities or their owner just enjoys spending time in the kitchen, gift them this fun treat mold, so they can customise recipes to their heart’s delight.

A backpack to carry their dog

Amazon

This backpack is perfect for adventurous dogs who like to join their owners as they bike, hike, and even rock-climb or zip-line. With fully ventilated sides and a safety ring to hook up a collar, it’s vet-approved and comes in four different sizes.

*currently sold out

A toy that makes bath time more enjoyable

Amazon

Help make bath time less painful with this treat toy. Dog parents will love that it distracts their little furball so they can be bathed properly, and dogs will just love the treats.

An elevated dog bed to keep your dogs cool come summer

Amazon

While we all wish that our dog would willingly cuddle with us 24/7, the reality is that they’d probably rather cool down on their own in the throes of summer. This elevated bed has a mesh centre that will help to cool a pet on the hottest of days.

Bandanas that match their humans’ underwear

MeUndies

Underwear brand MeUndies has a line of bandanas for furry friends in 12 different colours and patterns that match their human’s underwear. Each month, the brand also releases a limited-edition bandana exclusively for MeUndies members.

A tasteful hallway shelf

Amazon

An organised shelf offers them a tasteful way to hang up their assorted leashes and collars right by the doorway. This easy setup keeps them from wasting precious daylight so they can quickly get out the door for their daily walk.

A doormat for 2- and 4-legged roommates

Society6

Downward-facing dog, tree pose, this Frenchie can do it all. Help them to remember their poses mid-workout in this cutest way with this adorable yoga mat.

A custom portrait of their pet

Etsy

Nothing says you know you them more than a custom portrait of their dog. Choose from up to five portraits to illustrate the spunk, grace, and lovableness of their dog(s).

A sustainably crafted play set to inspire the little vets in your life

PlanToys

For the mini dog lover in your life, this pretend vet play set will keep them and, if their dog has the patience for it, their pet occupied for hours. It might be the only time you see a vet service done completely gratis.

A hide-and-seek picture book

Amazon

Meet Momo, a quirky border collie who’s embarked on a European adventure. This cute coffee book will have your giftee flipping through pages, hunting for the bandana adorned pup hiding amidst the continent’s many backdrops.

A pair of socks with their dog’s face on them

Most people enjoy a funny or cosy pair of socks as a gift. Take your gift to the next level by getting your giftee’s dog’s face printed on them. They will never take them off.

A foldable car seat cover

Amazon

Save your dog lover from having to drag out the vacuum to their car after every ride. This durable, waterproof cover unfolds to shield any standard size car bench from dirt, dander, and anything else their pet may drag in.

A chic dog bed that will match your home decor

Laylo Pets/Etsy

As soon as Etsy launched its fun new collaboration with a handful of designers, this Altuzarra bed was added to the top of our wish lists. Their pup will love this comfortable new bed as much as their owner will love how well the design seamlessly fits into their home.

