15 Gifts Any Dad Would Love

Correct us if we’re wrong, but your dad probably has enough ties by now.

This year, get him something he’ll actually use. Whether your dad’s a techie, an outdoorsman, or a world traveller, we found the best gifts for every dad and every budget.

If these don’t make you the favourite child, we don’t know what will.

Make him master of the grill. Dad will love a set tools that bring out the best in his favourite pastime. This stainless steel grill set includes a chef's spatula, grill tongs, a silicon basting brush, four pairs of corn holders, a cleaning brush, and an extra brush head. The tools look sleek and are easy to clean, and they come in an aluminium case that keeps the family together. Price: $US27.01 Stick to what's safe. Maybe your dad doesn't have enough ties, but that doesn't mean you should submit to the same old thing. The Tie Bar style box comes with four ties, two pocket squares, a pair of socks, a lapel pin, and a tie bar in a variety of matching colour combinations, taking his selection to the next level. Alternatively, sign him up for The Tie Bar's Tie of the Month Club, where he'll get a new neck tie or bowtie every month. Price: $US89 Teach him how to drink beer the right way. Maybe there's no wrong way to drink a beer, but you can definitely help dad enhance his experience with an authentic set of German beer glasses by Spiegelau. The set of four glasses includes a stemmed pilsner glass, a tall pilsner glass, a lager glass, and a wheat beer glass. They're sturdy and light, and are made to hold a wide variety of different brews. Price: $US39.99 Have a surprise box of grooming products delivered to his doorstep each month. Buy him a subscription for Birchbox Man, and each month he'll receive a package filled with top-tier grooming and lifestyle product samples, like aftershave, cologne, work tools, and collar stays. The variety of products from both well-known brands and emerging gems is the best way to help keep him hip. Price: $US60 for three months Give him a stylish way to tote his laptop. The Cotopaxi Kpong Satchel and Laptop Bag is perfect for dad's commute. It comfortably carries a laptop and file folders, as well as a water bottle and travel documents. Rugged and water-resistant, the Kpong bag looks good, and does good -- the purchase of one of these bags will provide educational facilities to one student in Ghana for two months. Price: $US89 Don't let him lose his fingers to frostbite. Get your dad a pair of The North Face Etip gloves so his hands stay warm while he texts (or tries to). Made of a conductive, synthetic material, he'll be able to use the touch screen on his phone without removing the gloves. They're also patterned with silicon grips so his devices don't slip from his fingers. Gloves range in size from small to extra large, and come in multiple colours. Price: From $US30 Make his life on the course a little bit easier. The worst part about golfing is locating a lost ball. Hammacher Schlemmer makes a stylish pair of golf ball-locating glasses that use a blue pigment to filter light as it passes through, making white golf balls easier to see against dark backgrounds, like shadows and roughage. Dad'll thank you for the glasses, and for improving his game. Price: $US39.95 Save him a bundle on blades. A good shave is priceless, which is what makes Dollar Shave Club a great gift. Get dad some credit to the club, which he can put toward razor blades, which come with the complementary razor at no extra charge. DSC is a subscription, so every month (or however often he chooses) he'll automatically get new blades for less than he'll spend at the drug store. Price: $US10 and up Chill his drink without diluting it. Dad can stick these whiskey stones in the freezer for a few hours before he pours himself a glass of his favourite drink, and the stones will keep it cold to the last drop. They work just like ice, but better, because they won't water down whatever he's drinking. Price: $US16.99 Indulge his inner daredevil. Whether your dad's an extreme sports fanatic or just loves great action footage, he'll get great usage out of the GoPro HERO4 Silver. It's the first GoPro camera with a touch display control; it also features different settings for bright or dim lighting, and is waterproof up to 131 feet for professional-quality underwater shots. Price: $US399.95 Outfit him with the perfect shirt. Dad can stop wasting his time with shirts that don't fit quite right. With Trumaker, a personal 'outfitter' will meet him at home, work, or anywhere else and measure him for a bespoke button-down or blazer. Fittings are free, and after picking the fabric and other details, dad will get a new custom-made item for his wardrobe in less than a month. Trumaker stores his measurements so he can simply order online next time. Price: $US100 covers most shirts Keep him warm all winter long. Dads go nuts for practicality. The Patagonia 1/4-zip Better Sweater is a soft, polyester/fleece combo that's non-bulky and moisture wicking for comfort and warmth. The zippered chest pocket is big enough for his phone and keys wherever he wears this out to. Patagonia will replace, repair, or recycle any garment for little to no cost for the lifetime of the piece. Price: $US99 Add some heat to his holiday. If dad can take the heat, he'll love an assortment of Blair's Death Sauces. This sampler comes with four two-ounce bottles, including Blair's Jalapeño Death Sauce (mild), Blair's Original Death Sauce (moderate), Blair's After Death Sauce (hot), and Blair's Sudden Death Sauce (not for the faint of heart). The set also comes with two Blair's Death Sauce skull logo key chains so you and dad can match. Price: $US17.69 Get him a useful, new dad guide. Know any dads-to-be? Parenting magazine came out with a comprehensive guide for new or expecting fathers. He'll learn everything from properly installing a car seat to childproofing a home to handling diaper disasters. The book is fun, witty, and illustrated with colourful pictures for easy follow-along. Price: $US14.01 Help him recharge -- literally. The multi-device charging station charges up to five devices at once and is compatible with all devices -- Apple, Android, or otherwise. The station doesn't come with cords, but holds them neatly and securely in the drawer underneath so dad can organise and charge all his devices all in one place. Price: $US35

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.